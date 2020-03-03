Ruane Cunniff Comments on Forumula One

Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) Management announced in October 2019 that all 10 participating teams had unanimously approved the sport’s new Sporting, Technical and Commercial Regulations. As we mentioned in last year’s letter, given the practical realities of implementing a new successor Concord Agreement in 2021, Formula One needed to secure at least high-level agreement on the key elements of a new governing deal in 2019. There are five parts to the Concord Agreement: Sporting, Technical, Commercial, Financial and Governing Regulations.The Sporting, Technical and Commercial regulations needed to be confirmed about 18 months ahead of implementation to allow for the teams and league to make necessary changes ahead of expiration of the current agreements at the end of the 2020 season.



We are encouraged by the progress achieved during the 2019 negotiations. As part of the new Sporting, Technical and Commercial Regulations, the league made important strides toward enhancing the competitiveness of the sport, which should bolster fan engagement. Most importantly, as part of the new Commercial Regulations, the sport will adopt a new cost cap starting in the 2021 season that should reduce the spending gap separating the top teams and the middle of the field. In addition, the new Technical Regulations increase the sharing of intellectual property and improve the ability of cars to pass one another on the track, a key aspect of exciting racing.There are still some important components to be worked out, including profit splits between the teams and the league itself, as well as Governance Regulations that hopefully reduce the power of the leading teams to stifle rule changes that improve competition.



Financially, a new broadcast contract in the UK helped drive revenue and profit growth in 2019. We expect revenue and profits to continue to advance in 2020, thanks to new sponsorship and advertising contracts that will take effect, as well as the addition of one new race to the calendar, bringing the total to 22.



From Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s Sequoia Fund mangement performance discussion for 2019.





