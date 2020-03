Ruane Cunniff Comments on Facebook

Facebook ( NASDAQ:FB ) grew revenues 27% in 2019. Despite unrelenting bad publicity, much of it warranted, engagement with the Facebook family of apps remains healthy. Instagram continues to attract new users across the world. The popularity of the "Stories“ format and the introduction of shopping in the app should contribute to years of rapid growth. The average time spent in the ”Blue“ Facebook app stabilized during the year. Facebook’s efforts to emphasize meaningful social interactions rather than passive media consumption are bearing fruit and should enhance the durability of the social network. While regulation remains a risk for the company, at ~25x our estimated earnings power, Facebook remains one of the cheapest high-growth companies we follow.