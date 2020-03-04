  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio
Articles (1621) 

Markets React Positively to Spending News on Wednesday

Nordstrom falls on earnings miss

March 04, 2020 | About: JWN +0% CNC +0% HUM +0% UNH +0% CI +0% LB +0% HPE +0% HAL +0% KSS +0% CMA +0% M +0%

U.S. stocks were in the green on Wednesday after Congress authorized spending $8 billion to combat the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 3.45% to 26,810, the S&P 500 Index rose 3.08% to 3,096 and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.78% to 8,925.

Non-index stocks have also posted gains and losses recently. Shares of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) fell more than 2% on Wednesday after the company announced fourth-quarter 2019 results. The department store posted earnings of $1.42 per share, 6 cents shy of estimates. Revenue grew 1.4% year over year to $4.44 billion, but fell $120 million short of expectations.

“Our 2019 results reflected the accelerated roll out of our market strategy, our strength of Nordstrom Rack’s execution, improved merchandise margins and realized expense savings that were 10 percent above our plan,” CEO Erik Nordstrom said.

The gross profit declined 9% to 35% of net sales during the quarter as a result of higher costs from growth of the loyalty program and planned occupancy costs related to the New York City flagship store.

Moreover, the adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $299 million, or 6.7% of net sales, was down from $333 million, or 7.6% of net sales, in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Ebit was $784 million, or 5.2% of net sales, compared with $837 million, or 5.4% of net sales, for fiscal 2018. Further, the gross profit was 34.4%, remaining flat when compared to last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Nordstrom expects net sales growth to be between 1.5% and 2.5% and the Ebit margin to range from 5.3% to 5.5%.

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) and Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) sold out the stock, while Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) trimmed his holding by 97% to 36,017 shares. Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio) boosted his position by 289% to 142,710 shares.

Gainers

Losers

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the green. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 1.45%, France's CAC 40 jumped 1.33%, Germany's Dax rose 1.19% and Spain's Ibex 35 advanced 1.12%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 swelled 0.08%, India’s BSE Sensex slid 0.55%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.24% and China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.63%.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio is a capital markets, derivatives, corporate finance and financial management professor and Area Head of Finance. He is passionate about the stock market and providing independent fundamental research and hedge fund and insider trading-focused investigation.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Omar Venerio

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)
/* */