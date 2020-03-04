  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1148)  | Author's Website |

2 Undervalued-Predictable Health Care Stocks

Health care sector gets boost following ‘Super Tuesday’ and coronavirus funding

March 04, 2020 | About: ANTM +0% AMGN +0% UNH +0% CNC +0% XLV +0%

According to the Undervalued-Predictable Screener, one of our Premium value screens, two health care companies with predictable earnings and trading below intrinsic value are Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) and Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Dow receives boost following "Super Tuesday," especially in health care

On Wednesday, the day following the “Super Tuesday” voting primaries, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 27,096.04, up 1,178.63 points from the previous close of 25,917.41.

83e9a890865993c3bc105bab28e4591d.png

The primary results sent health care stocks soaring, with UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) and Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) increasing over 9% and 14%. The SPDR Select Sector Fund – Health Care exchange-traded fund (XLV) increased 4.85%.

d8420d43a6513876112d27d03878093a.png

U.S. lawmakers announce funding bill to combat coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 129 coronavirus cases within the country, including cases that are under investigation. Additionally, the casualties in the U.S. reached 11.

In response to the CDC announcement, U.S. lawmakers announced an $8.3 billion funding bill to “protect the American people from a potential [coronavirus] pandemic,” according to Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby. CNBC sources further said the bill includes over $3 billion dedicated to the research and development of vaccines and therapies; $2.2 billion dedicated to the aiding in prevention, preparedness and response efforts; approximately $1 billion dedicated to medical supplies and community health centers; and $1.25 billion dedicated to the aiding of coronavirus-mitigating efforts overseas.

President Trump added that his administration is willing to “take more money” than initially planned; allowing the bill to go through and “get the funding out the door with no delay.”

Undervalued-predictable strategy continues outperforming in overvalued market

According to model portfolio statistics, the Undervalued-Predictable strategy has returned a combined 281.21% since inception, with a five-year annualized return of 6.95% outperforming the Standard & Poor’s 500 index annualized return of 6.69% for the same period.

As its name suggests, the Undervalued-Predictable strategy lists the companies that not only trade below intrinsic value based on discounted cash flow models, but also have strong and consistent revenue and earnings growth based on the GuruFocus business predictability rank. For the undervalued-predictable strategy, GuruFocus defines a predictable company as a company that has a predictability rank of four stars or higher.

Anthem

Shares of Anthem closed at $296.42, up 15.62% from the previous close of $256.38. Despite this, the stock is still trading 20.74% below its intrinsic value of $374 based on the discounted free cash flow model.

ed04f1b25f7b6d7b441e1b7c23d4140f.png

The Indianapolis-based company provides employer, individual and government-sponsored health coverage plans. According to GuruFocus, signs of strong profitability include a four-star business predictability rank and net profit margins that outperform 60% of global competitors.

691a87f4992bc305b8862f4c703a658b.png

Gurus with large holdings in Anthem include Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

d62240a6db2cbf54ba73fe9ed25613bd.png

Amgen

Shares of Amgen closed at $215.11, up 5.23% from the previous close of $204.42. Despite this, the stock is still trading 16.94% below its intrinsic value of $259 based on the discounted free cash flow model.

6ae03ec0ec90050dbcee0b4a01e50ff3.png

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company manufactures drugs for the treatment of renal disease and cancer. GuruFocus ranks Amgen’s profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a return on assets that outperforms over 88% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased approximately 5.30% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 96% of global drug manufacturers.

cb419bab23e6c3d849888a110bb5cb54.png

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake in Amgen with 18,297,015 shares.

bc0b7ce285b80e44c6496a246aa8490d.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)
/* */