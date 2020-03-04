5 companies reach 52-Week highs

According to GuruFocus, these stocks have reached their 52-Week Highs.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. reached the 52-week high of $41.70

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXAV) is a media conglomerate with a wide range of assets, including a film studio, broadcast television, cable networks and direct-broadcast satellite TV.

The price of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. shares has reached $41.70, which is 0.6% off the 52-week high of $41.95. Twenty-first Century Fox Inc. has a market cap of $96.15 billion; its shares were traded around $41.70 with a price-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

Fox recently reported financial results for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019. The company reported total quarterly revenues of $3.78 billion, a 5% increase from the $3.58 billion of revenues in the prior-year quarter. Quarterly net income increased to $314 million from the $24 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted Ebitda of $261 million was lower than the prior-year quarter, primarily due to lower contributions at the Television segment. Adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders was $64 million ($0.10 per share), lower than the $268 million ($0.43 per share) adjusted result in the prior-year quarter.

Red Hat Inc. reached the 52-week high of $187.71

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) provides services for its version of the open-source Linux software operating systems, middleware, storage, virtualization and management tools.

The price of Red Hat Inc. shares has reached $187.71, which is 0.8% off the 52-week high of $189.14. Red Hat Inc. has a market cap of $33.43 billion; its shares were traded around $187.71 with a price-earnings ratio of 75.69 and a price-sales ratio of 10.00. Red Hat Inc. had an annual average earnings growth of 16.50% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Red Hat Inc. the business predictability rank of 5-star.

Red Hat recently announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Total revenue for the quarter was $934 million, up 15% year-over-year, or 18% measured in constant currency. GAAP operating income for the quarter was $132 million, up 18% year-over-year. GAAP net income for the quarter was $141 million, or $0.76 diluted earnings per share, compared with GAAP net income of $113 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Clorox Co. reached the 52-week high of $172.01

With a history dating back more than 100 years, Clorox (NYSE:CLX) sells a variety of consumer products, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products and personal care products. Around 85% of Clorox's sales stem from its home turf in the U.S.

The price of Clorox Co. shares has reached $172.01, which is 1.3% off the 52-week high of $174.17. Clorox Co. has a market cap of $21.52 billion; its shares were traded around $172.01 with a price-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Clorox Co. stocks is 2.43%. The forward dividend yield of Clorox Co. stocks is 2.66%. Clorox Co. had an annual average earnings growth of 3.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Clorox Co. the business predictability rank of 3-star.

The Clorox Company reported a sales decrease of 2% and an increase in diluted net earnings per share of 4% for its second quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended Dec. 31, 2019. Clorox delivered earnings of $185 million, or $1.46 diluted EPS, compared to $182 million, or $1.40 diluted EPS, in the year-ago quarter, representing a 4% increase in diluted earnings per share.

Senior Vice President and General Manager Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock on February 7, 2020, at the price of $165.62 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 3.86% since.

JD.com Inc. reached the 52-week high of $43.30

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfillment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales and its online marketplace businesses.

The price of JD.com Inc. shares has reached $43.30, which is 1.9% off the 52-week high of $44.12. Jd.com Inc. has a market cap of $63.22 billion; its shares were traded around $43.30 with a price-earnings ratio of 115.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

JD.com.recently announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and the full year ended Dec. 31, 2019. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were ¥170.7 billion Renminbi (approximately $24.5 billion), an increase of 26.6% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was ¥529.5 million compared to a loss from operations of ¥938.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was ¥704.0 million compared to ¥313.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. reached the 52-week high of $464.75

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) discovers, develops and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer and inflammation. The company has the following marketed products: Eylea (approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases), Praluent (for LDL cholesterol lowering), Zaltrap (for colorectal cancer), Dupixent (for atopic dermatitis, asthma and nasal polyposis), Libtayo (for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma), Arcalyst (for CAPS) and Kevzara (for rheumatoid arthritis). Regeneron is also developing monoclonal antibodies with Sanofi in immunology and cancer.

The price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares has reached $464.75, which is 1.1% off the 52-week high of $470.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a market cap of $51.13 billion; its shares were traded around $464.75 with a price-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a price-sales ratio of 6.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had an annual average earnings growth of 26.80% over the past five years.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals recently announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019. Total revenues increased by 13% to $2.170 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.928 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Full-year 2019 total revenues increased 17% to $7.863 billion, compared to $6.711 billion for the full year 2018. Net product sales were $1.286 billion in the fourth quarter and $4.834 billion for the full year 2019, compared to $1.096 billion in the fourth quarter and $4.106 billion for the full year 2018.

President George Yancopoulos sold 118,123 shares of Regeneron stock on Feb. 24, 2020 at the price of $420.17 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 10.61% since.

