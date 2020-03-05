US Indexes Rebound Wednesday With New Stimulus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 27,090.86 on Wednesday with a gain of 1,173.45 points or 4.53%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,130.12 for a gain of 126.75 points or 4.22%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 9,018.09 for a gain of 334.00 points or 3.85%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 31.99 for a loss of 4.83 points or -13.12%.

Wednesday’s Market Movers

U.S. indexes showed a rebound Wednesday after the Fed’s surprise rate cut Tuesday and heavy concerns over the coronavirus Wednesday in the Beige Book report. Investors were also appeased by an $8.3 billion allotment from Congress for fighting the virus. In China, financial institutions and companies also reported bond sales for the goal of funding coronavirus aid.

Health care stocks soared Wednesday on the news of Congress’s support. On the infection count, California reported its first death, and four new infections were reported in New York State. Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and AbbVie (ABBV) have approximately 40 employees working to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

On the campaign trail, Biden and Sanders made headway in the Democrats' Super Tuesday.

In Treasuries, the 10-year Treasury yield ended the day at 1.02%.

Economic reports affecting market trading included the following:

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index increased by 15.1% following an increase of 1.5%. The MBA’s average 30-year mortgage rate fell to 3.57% from 3.73%.

The ADP’s February private sector employment report showed a payroll increase of 183,000, beating the estimate of 175,000.

The Markit Composite PMI decreased to 49.6 in February from 53.3.

The Markit Services PMI decreased to 49.4 in February from 53.4.

The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI increased to 57.3 in February from 55.5. Separately, the ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders Index increased to 63.1 from 56.2, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index decreased to 57.8 from 60.9, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Index decreased to 50.8 from 55.5 and the ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment Index increased to 55.6 from 53.1.

The EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status report showed crude oil inventories up 0.785 million barrels following an increase of 0.452 million barrels.

The Fed released its Beige Book, in which concerns over the new coronavirus were reported on top of a slightly slower than expected economic growth. The majority of districts reported growth as modest to moderate, but St. Louis and Kansas City reported a bleaker picture.

In the S&P 500, health care led gains. In the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the following stocks led gains:

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) 10.72%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) 7.12%

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 6.12%

3M (NYSE:MMM) 6.02%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 5.82%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,531.20 for a gain of 45.11 points or 3.04%. The S&P 600 closed at 916.47 for a gain of 27.87 points or 3.14%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 9,991.70 for a gain of 306.08 points or 3.16%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,667.49 for a gain of 207.21 points or 2.45%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,899.66 for a gain of 64.47 points or 3.51%; the S&P 100 at 1,402.72 for a gain of 56.49 points or 4.20%; the Nasdaq 100 at 8,949.28 for a gain of 354.79 points or 4.13%; the Russell 3000 at 1,828.13 for a gain of 71.18 points or 4.05%; the Russell 1000 at 1,729.80 for a gain of 68.43 points or 4.12%; the Wilshire 5000 at 31,933.02 for a gain of 1,245.91 points or 4.06%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 694.36 for a gain of 25.23 points or 3.77%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: