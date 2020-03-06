Warren Buffett Loves Delta, But It Is Unlikely Berkshire Will Buy the Company

Warren Buffett appears to love Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL). Over the past few years, he's bought 11% of the business through his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). This has sparked speculation that Buffett is considering an all out bid for the business.

However, he has now made it clear that while he likes the stock, regulations mean it would be too difficult for Berkshire to buy the whole enterprise.

Buffett's airline journey

For decades, the Oracle of Omaha told his investors, journalists and Wall Street analysts that he was not interested in buying airline stocks. Airlines were, according to Buffett at the time, an easy way to quickly lose lots of money.

Unionized workforces, volatile costs and a lack of brand recognition among consumers were all reasons to avoid the sector, according to the CEO of Berkshire. Indeed, he wrote in 2007:

However, Buffett changed his opinion of the sector several years ago. He started aggressively buying airline stocks around 2016-2017.

Buffett starts buying airlines

This turnaround caught investors by surprise, but Buffett's new take on airline stocks didn't come without reason. Buffett seems to have changed his views on the sector because the industry's dynamics have changed drastically over the past decade or so. He told CNBC in February of 2017:

"It's true that the airlines had a bad 20th century. They're like the Chicago Cubs. And they got that bad century out of the way, I hope...The hope is they will keep orders in reasonable relationship to potential demand."

A basket of stocks

Buffett has since added a basket of airline stocks to Berkshire's sizeable equity investment portfolio. He has admitted to buying three positions himself, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Delta and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL).

The conglomerate also owns American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), but based on Buffett's comments, it seems that one of his investing lieutenants initiated this position.

Increasing the position

In the first half of 2019, Buffett took Berkshire's stake in Delta above 10%. He has said in the past that he does not want to go above this level too often with public companies because it brings with it a lot of extra administration.

Nevertheless, in this situation, it seems that he has been more than happy to increase his ownership over 10%. Speaking about the position a few weeks after it became public in an interview with CNBC, Buffett stated:

"What I didn't realize was that that purchase had taken us over 10%. I was already in territory I didn't plan to get, so I just decided to buy a whole lot more stock."

And recently, he's boosted the holding even more. At the beginning of this week, Berkshire revealed that it had lifted its stake in the carrier by around 976,000 shares to a total of 71.9 million shares. Following these deals, Berkshire now owns 11% of the group.

This activity has sparked rumors that the Oracle of Omaha might make an offer for the airline or one of its peers. A year ago, Wall Street analysts were touting Southwest as the most attractive airline for the conglomerate to acquire. With Southwest's balance sheet underwritten by Berkshire, analysts argued, it could renew its fleet, push down costs and offer customers even better deals.

Now it seems as if Delta is Buffett's favorite airline. This initially sparked rumors of a full buyout of the business. However, owning a whole airline is a different game compared to most acquisitions.

When asked in a recent CNBC interview if a full buyout was something he'd ever consider, the Oracle of Omaha replied:

"It'd be very unlikely that we would do that. I'm not saying it's impossible. But—it's complicated.. Well, for one thing, regulated and—there's an interplay. I'll just give you an example, not that we would be doing. But with Delta, we own 18% of American Express, and American Express is a bank holding company and bank holding companies have limits as to what they can do. And we're a passive holder of a bank holding company with American Express. But instead, we own an airline that was tied up with them they'd have lots of arrangements. There's a lot of complications because it's a regulated industry. Anytime you get in a regulated industry, you have more complications and in transactions."

Considering the fact that Buffett has already changed his views on the airline sector, this might not be the last we hear about a potential deal. Analysts have speculated that Berkshire could increase its holding of Delta stock up to 15% of the business.

Disclosure: The author owns shares in Berkshire Hathaway.

