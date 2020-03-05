Value Screeners Seek Opportunities in Coronavirus-Driven Market

As the coronavirus outbreak continues taking its toll around the globe, GuruFocus’ value screeners can help guide Premium members to good investing opportunities for the next few months. For example, the Asian market still contains a high number of Ben Graham net-net companies.

Dow continues volatile week as coronavirus fears continue worldwide

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 26,121.28, down 969.58 points from Wednesday’s close of 27,090.86 but still up 203.87 points from Tuesday’s close of 25,917.41. Stocks sank on continuing fears that the virus outbreak might slow down growth across global markets.

According to data complied by John Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases around the globe reached more than 97,000, with over 190 cases in the U.S. CNBC added that the majority of the fears stems from the “growing concern” of the virus spreading: According to Sevens Report Founder Tom Essaye, “another group of people” have the virus approximately once per hour and that people are “getting nervous” about the “constant barrage of headlines.”

GuruFocus’ value screens still show that opportunities exist

Table 1 displays the value screener record as of Thursday.

Table 1

As Table 1 indicates, the number of Ben Graham Net-Net stocks is still highest in Asia, suggesting undervaluation across Asian markets. According to the global market valuation page, several Asian markets have an expected return in the double-digits, including Singapore, China, Russia, India and Indonesia.

The top-three Asian net-nets as of Thursday were Capital Estate Ltd. (HKSE:00193), Manho Rope & Wire Ltd. (XKRX:001080) and Agribank Securities JSC (STC:AGR).

Capital Estate

Capital Estate, a Hong Kong-based travel and leisure company, operates three business segments: Hotel Operations, Financial Investments and Property. GuruFocus ranks the company’s financial strength 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Piotroski F-score of 8 and no long-term debt.

Manho Rope & Wire

Manho Rope & Wire manufactures a wide range of products, including fiber and wire ropes. GuruFocus ranks the South Korean steel company’s financial strength 7 out of 10: Even though the Piotroski F-score ranks a modest 6 out of 9, Manho’s Altman Z-score is a strong 3.37 while its debt ratios outperform over 95% of global competitors.

Agribank

Agribank, a Vietnamese capital markets company, provides securities, stock brokerage and corporate finance consulting services. GuruFocus ranks Agribank’s financial strength 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a solid Altman Z-score of 5.33 and an equity-to-asset ratio that outperforms over 95% of global competitors.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

