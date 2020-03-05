  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tiziano Frateschi

5 Guru Stocks Boosting Book Value

AutoNation on the list

March 05, 2020 | About: AN +0% BAP +0% CMI +0% HIFS +0% NNI +0%

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies have grown their book value per share over the past decade through March 6.

Book value per share is calculated as total equity minus preferred stock, divided by shares outstanding. Theoretically, it is what shareholders will receive if a company is liquidated. Total equity is a balance sheet item and is equal to total assets minus total liabilities.

Since the book value per share may not reflect the company’s true value, some investors check the tangible book value to confirm their investment ideas.

AutoNation

The book value per share of AutoNation Inc. (AN) has grown 10.40% over the past 10 years. The price-book ratio is 1.20 and the price-tangible book ratio is 3.58.

a879891be6ca5acd24bdeb792583be40.png

The automotive dealer has a market cap of $3.86 billion and an enterprise value of $6.29 billion.

According to the discounted cash flow calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 55% margin of safety at $43. The share price has been as high as $53.19 and as low as $32.83 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 18.91% below its 52-week high and 31.37% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 8.64.

With 2.69% of outstanding shares, Edward Lampert (Trades, Portfolio)’s RBS Partners is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)’s GAMCO Investors with 0.77% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.25%.

Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd.'s (BAP) book value per share has grown 16.8% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 2.01 and the price-tangible book ratio is 2.21.

bd707bce2f48a76a179ddc67282611c6.png

The Peru-based provider of financial services has a market cap of $15.34 billion and an enterprise value of $7.47 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 34.39% margin of safety at $192. The share price has been as high as $252.49 and as low as $175.04 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 23.85% below its 52-week high and 9.84% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 12.33.

With 1.71% of outstanding shares, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.30% and Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)’s Causeway Capital Management with 0.38%.

Cummins

Cummins Inc.'s (CMI) book value per share has grown 8.80% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 3.0 and the price-tangible book ratio is 4.29.

e9618cb736f94c12ea457676d74b825c.png

The manufacturer of diesel engines has a market cap of $22.34 billion and an enterprise value of $24.70 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 35.31% margin of safety at $148. The share price has been as high as $186.73 and as low as $141.14 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 20.39% below its 52-week high and 5.33% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 10.33.

HOTCHKIS & WILEY is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.84% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.24%, Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)’s Oakmark Fund with 1.10% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.98%.

Hingham Institution for Savings

The book value per share of Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) has grown 13.70% over the past 10 years. The price-book ratio and the price to tangible book ratio are both 1.62.

39da79fd0a6350bae45c102c74763c1f.png

The savings bank has a market cap of $385.18 million and an enterprise value of $674.52 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 43.3% margin of safety at $180. The share price has been as high as $216.82 and as low as $163 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 16.74% below its 52-week high and 10.75% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 12.23.

With 1.36% of outstanding shares, Simons is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.8%.

Nelnet

Nelnet Inc.'s (NNI) book value per share has grown 15% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 0.87 and the price-tangible book ratio is 0.95.

6fb051fba64499c96532cf17a4f5d53c.png

The company holds and manages student loans. It has a market cap of $2.04 billion and an enterprise value of $22.44 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is overpriced by 35% at $51. The share price has been as high as $69.97 and as low as $50.10 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 26.58% below its 52-week high and 2.53% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 14.55.

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.13% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons with 0.05%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

/* */