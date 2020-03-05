US Indexes Close With Losses Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 26,121.28 on Thursday with a loss of 969.58 points or -3.58%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,023.94 for a loss of 106.18 points or -3.39%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 8,738.60 for a loss of 279.49 points or -3.10%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 39.62 for a gain of 7.63 points or 23.85%.

Thursday’s market movers

Stocks fell Thursday after a strong rebound on Wednesday, fueled by a surprise Fed rate cut and an $8.3 billion allotment from Congress for coronavirus support. The number of infections continued to climb and also spread further across states. Supply chain issues were also reported, with expectations for slower shipments globally. The 10-year Treasury yield was down, ending the day at 0.915%, as investors looked to safety.

Economic reports affecting market trading included the following:

Vehicle sales increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 17.04 million in February, up from 16.8 million.

Nonfarm productivity increased 1.2% in the fourth quarter following a decrease of -0.3%, beating the estimate of 1.4%.

Unit labor costs increased 0.9% in February following an increase of 0.2%, falling below the estimates of 1.4%.

Jobless claims decreased to 216,000 from 219,000. Continuing jobless claims increased to 1,729,000 from 1,722,000.

Factory orders decreased -0.5% in January. Factory orders excluding transportation decreased -0.1%.

The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.925% and eight-week bills at a rate of 0.82%.

In the S&P 500, industrials, financials and consumer discretionary led losses. In the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the following stocks led losses:

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) -9.06%

Boeing (NYSE:BA) -6.62%

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) -4.91%

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) -4.77%

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) -4.40%

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) -4.32%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,478.82 for a loss of 52.37 points or -3.42%. The S&P 600 closed at 883.67 for a loss of 32.80 points or -3.58%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 9,658.32 for a loss of 333.38 points or -3.34%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,315.97 for a loss of 351.52 points or -4.06%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,830.62 for a loss of 69.04 points or -3.63%; the S&P 100 at 1,356.10 for a loss of 46.62 points or -3.32%; the Nasdaq 100 at 8,671.66 for a loss of 277.62 points or -3.10%; the Russell 3000 at 1,766.37 for a loss of 61.76 points or -3.38%; the Russell 1000 at 1,671.40 for a loss of 58.39 points or -3.38%; the Wilshire 5000 at 30,857.42 for a loss of 1,075.61 points or -3.37%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 672.47 for a loss of 21.89 points or -3.15%.

