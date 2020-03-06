6 Underperforming Guru Stocks

Although gurus hold positions in the following companies, their stocks and returns have suffered declines recently. These are the worst-performing stocks over the past six months that have a long-term presence in multiple gurus' portfolios.

BHP Group

Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) declined 13.19% over the past six months. The stock is held by six gurus.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.02% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

The mining company has a market cap of $88.15 billion. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 9.47. As of March 6, the share price of $35.29 was 31.96% below the 52-week high and 1.44% above the 52-week low.

Over the past decade, shares have fallen 45%. The return on equity of 19.2% and return on assets of 9.18% are outperforming 93% of companies in the metals and mining industry.

BP

Shares of BP PLC (NYSE:BP) declined 9.43% over the past six months. Fifteen gurus hold the stock.

With 0.51% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the largest guru shareholder of the company, followed by Fisher with 0.27% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.08%.

The integrated oil and gas company has a market cap of $103.86 billion. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 26.93 as of Friday, and the share price of $31.53 was 30.54% below the 52-week high and 6.09% above the 52-week low.

Shares have tanked 44% over the past decade. The return on equity of 3.94% and return on assets of 1.36% are outperforming 58% of companies in the oil and gas industry.

Chubb

Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB) declined 8.87% over the past six months. The stock is held by 11 gurus, of which Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss is the largest shareholder with 0.72% of outstanding shares, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.43%.

The insurance company has a market cap of $64 billion. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.47 as of Friday, the share price of $141.53 was 15.63% below the 52-week high and 7.52% above the 52-week low.

Over the past decade, the stock has risen 175%. While the return on equity of 8.36% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of 2.57% is outperforming 61% of companies in the insurance industry.

Cars.com

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) declined 22.08% over the past six months. Seven gurus hold the stock.

With 3.97% of outstanding shares, Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Baupost Group is the largest guru shareholder of the company, followed by Cohen with 0.92% and NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.55%.

The company, which through its website trades new and used cars, has a $481.7 million market cap. The stock was trading with a forward price-earnings ratio of 5.16. As of Friday, the share price of $7.38 was 70.50% below the 52-week high and 3.07% above the 52-week low.

Over the past decade, the stock has climbed 70%. The return on equity of -31.49% and return on assets of -18.88% are underperforming 93% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry.

ConocoPhillips

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declined 9.17% over the past six months through Friday. The stock is held by 15 gurus.

The oil and gas exploration and production company has a market cap of $49.32 billion. The largest guru shareholder is Fisher with 0.40% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30% and Cohen with 0.22%.

The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 7.16. As of Friday, the share price of $46.18 was 34.35% below the 52-week high and 2.35% above the 52-week low.

Over the past decade, shares have risen 19%. The return on equity of 21.41% and return on assets of 10.17% are outperforming 89% of companies in the oil and gas industry.

Comcast

Shares of Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declined 11.25% over the past six months. Thirty gurus hold the stock. With 1.86% of outstanding shares, Dodge & Cox is the largest guru shareholder of the company, followed by First Eagle Investment with 0.71%.

The cable network company has a $179.89 billion market cap. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.24. As of Friday, the share price of $40.25 was 15.69% below the 52-week high and 6.23% above the 52-week low.

Over the past decade, the stock has climbed 353%. The return on equity of 16.99% and return on assets of 5.08% are outperforming 72% of companies in the media, diversified industry.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

