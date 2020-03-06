  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Praveen Chawla
Praveen Chawla
Articles (15) 

A Rare Opportunity to Own Aflac

The coronavirus crisis may have provided a good opportunity to own this dividend aristocrat at a good price

March 06, 2020 | About: AFL +0%

Known for duck mascot, U.S. insurance company Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL) garners 70% of its revenue from its Japanese business, where it is the oldest and biggest cancer insurance provider. In the U.S., most of its business comes from providing supplemental insurance products (i.e., disability insurance) offered through employers via payroll deductions.

Aflac is a steady performer, having paid increasing dividends for 38 years, and is a so-called "dividend aristocrat."

3dcd4b667de9fb4e6e63534df003486c.png

This works out to a yield of 2.7% and a payout ratio of 25%.

This coronavirus downturn has presented a rare opportunity to acquire this dividend aristocrat near tangible book value. A look at the 15-year chart below will confirm that the last time the stock price came close to the tangible book value was in the depth of the 2008 financial crisis. I don't think the coronavirus downturn is going to get close to the gravity of that crisis in terms of financials.

86b7cd40b6a3e2dfcd45de283facbe8a.png

The current drop in the share price is due to the emergency 0.5% cut in the federal funds rate. Insurance companies need to hold reserves to pay off claims in safe investment assets like certificates of deposit and government bonds. If rates go down, the underlying investments that the insurance companies can buy now have lower returns. In effect, insurance companies might have to raise premiums in some cases, which may affect sales.

It is not clear yet how this will affect Aflac's book value, but the market is taking no chances and has given the stock a haircut. It appears this might have been an over-reaction. Over the last 15 years, Aflac has traded at a median price-book ratio of 1.7 (10-year median price-book is 1.51 and the five-year median is 1.44). Based on this metric, it appears that Aflac has a considerable margin of safety. Additionally, the stock has a forward price-earnings ratio of 9.5, which is below the long term median price-earnings ratio of 11.5.

Based on the low payout ratio, history and expected future earnings growth, Aflac should be a source of safe and growing dividends for years to come. Aflac is a high-quality company, with a profitable business and a strong brand, but does have a large currency exposure to Japan.

Disclosure: The author is long Aflac stock and puts.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Praveen Chawla

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)
/* */