US Indexes Close Lower Friday, but Higher for the Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 25,864.78 on Friday with a loss of 256.50 points or -0.98%. The S&P 500 closed at 2,972.37 for a loss of 51.57 points or -1.71%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 8,575.62 for a loss of 162.98 points or -1.87%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 42.44 for a gain of 2.82 points or 7.12%.

For the week, the Dow gained 1.8%, the S&P 500 gained 0.6% and the Nasdaq was up 0.1%. For the year, the Dow Jones is down 10.4%, the S&P 500 is down 8.8% and the Nasdaq has a return of -5.7%.

Friday’s market movers

U.S. indexes ended lower Friday but higher for the week as coronavirus concerns for global growth continued. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a strong February jobs report, with 273,000 new payrolls beating the estimate of 165,000 and the unemployment rate falling to 3.5%. Despite that, companies in the U.S. reported office closures and the coronavirus infection count continued to increase. Treasury yields also remained at new lows with the 10-year Treasury’s yield ending the day at 0.771%.

Data from the February Employment Situation report included the following:

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ February Employment Situation report showed non-farm payrolls increasing by 273,000, beating the estimate of 165,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from 3.6% .

Private nonfarm payrolls increased by 228,000.

Government payrolls increased by 45,000.

The participation rate was unchanged at 63.4%.

Manufacturing payrolls increased by 15,000.

Average hourly earnings increased by 0.3% in February and by 3% year over year.

Average weekly hours increased to 34.4 from 34.3.

Other news affecting market trading included the following:

The U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services report showed a deficit of $45.3 billion in January. Exports were $208.6 billion and imports were $253.9 billion.

Wholesale inventories decreased 0.4% in January following a decrease of 0.3%.

The Baker Hughes North American oil rig count decreased to 1,030 from 1,035.

Consumer credit outstanding increased by $12.02 billion in January following an increase of $20.25 billion.

OPEC failed to reach a deal on oil production cuts, sending oil prices lower.

A Congressional report found Boeing (BA) at fault in the most recent 737 crash.

In the S&P 500, energy and financials led losses. In the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the following stocks led losses:

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) -5.17%

Exxon (NYSE:XOM) -4.83%

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) -2.99%

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) -2.83%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,449.22 for a loss of 29.60 points or -2.00%. The S&P 600 closed at 867.20 for a loss of 16.47 points or -1.86%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 9,458.70 for a loss of 199.62 points or -2.07%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,161.25 for a loss of 154.72 points or -1.86%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,797.79 for a loss of 32.83 points or -1.79%; the S&P 100 at 1,335.46 for a loss of 20.64 points or -1.52%; the Nasdaq 100 at 8,530.34 for a loss of 141.32 points or -1.63%; the Russell 3000 at 1,735.01 for a loss of 31.36 points or -1.78%; the Russell 1000 at 1,641.98 for a loss of 29.42 points or -1.76%; the Wilshire 5000 at 30,309.87 for a loss of 547.55 points or -1.77%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 659.56 for a loss of 12.91 points or -1.92%.

