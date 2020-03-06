  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1151)  | Author's Website |

3 Five-Star Companies at Historically Low Price-Sales Ratios

Stocks to consider as coronavirus fears tremble markets, including two travel companies

March 06, 2020 | About: NCLH +0% H +0% BJRI +0% CCL +0% BRK.A +0% BRK.B +0%

In light of ongoing coronavirus fears, three stocks that have a five-star GuruFocus business predictability rank and are trading near historically low price-sales ratios are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH), Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE:H) and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

The Historical Low Price-Sales Screener, one of our Premium value screens, identifies the companies that not only are trading at price-sales ratios less than 30% of the historical low, but also have strong and consistent revenue and earnings growth, a key investing criteria according to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio). Gurus like Arnold Van Den Berg (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) incorporate the low price-sales strategy into their investing.

Dow ends wild week with a small loss, yet finishes up for the week

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 25,864.78, down 256.50 points from Thursday’s close of 26,121.28, yet 455.42 points higher than last Friday’s close of 25,409.36.

7b5f1af9b2088390fbc6d9fb70a89080.png

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. added 273,000 jobs during the month of February, smashing the Dow Jones estimate of 175,000 new jobs. The unemployment rate for February stood at 3.5%, matching the lowest level for nearly 50 years.

Despite the strong jobs report, investors still viewed the ongoing coronavirus outbreak with trepidation, seeking safer investments like Treasuries and gold. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped below 1%, near an all-time low.

The Dow’s small loss on Friday completed a wild week for the U.S. market, which saw two four-digit gains and two losses of at least 800 points. The week follows a gruesome final week of February, where the Dow tumbled over 12%. As such, investors might find opportunities in predictable companies that are now trading near historical low price-sales ratios.

Norwegian

Norwegian’s price-sales ratio of 0.93 is 1% above the 10-year low of 0.92.

4042b5498616b694f3dcf2ce4ded11df.png

According to Reuters, U.S. government officials are considering ways to discourage cruise travel as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. Reuters added that Carnival Corp.’s (NYSE:CCL) Grand Princess was barred from returning to San Francisco after at least 20 people on board showed signs of illness.

GuruFocus ranks Norwegian’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include expanding operating margins and a return on equity that outperforms 81.24% of global travel and leisure competitors.

7dfce817218530f92643002992e7d01f.png

Gurus with large holdings in Norwegian include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

d973763162d41c951fae2cb735eb7bd2.png

Hyatt

Hyatt’s price-sales ratio of 1.45 is approximately 17.88% higher than the 10-year low of 1.23.

57caa437ed3cc8262ed84b0a68c3f82b.png

GuruFocus ranks the Chicago-based hotel operator’s profitability and valuation 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a return on assets that outperforms 87% of global competitors, a price-earnings ratio near a 10-year low and a price-book and price-sales ratio both near a three-year low.

5a569c42e6e6b65a3c46f3eb1742bde3.png

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest holding in Hyatt with over 4 million shares.

c7f607597037c1933ea8e6eae18c97ed.png

BJ’s

BJ’s’ price-sales ratio of 0.50 is approximately 4.17% higher than the 10-year low of 0.48.

21bf2b3423ab02d9c24181f379e08702.png

GuruFocus ranks the Huntington Beach, California-based restaurant chain’s profitability 9 out of 10 and valuation 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms 75% of global competitors and price valuations that are near a 10-year low and outperform over 70% of global restaurants.

97095b631c273852c88a0562a7c74c07.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)
/* */