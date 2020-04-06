Red Spruce Capital, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Sells Royal Caribbean Cruises, Delta Air Lines Inc, Marvell Technology Group

Investment company Red Spruce Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, EPR Properties, Chevron Corp, sells Royal Caribbean Cruises, Delta Air Lines Inc, Marvell Technology Group, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Spruce Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q1, Red Spruce Capital, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,778 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 190,435 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 190,774 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 40,621 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.28% Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) - 134,760 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.54%

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $176.34 and $230.48, with an estimated average price of $209.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 8,537 shares as of .

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.01 and $223.23, with an estimated average price of $196.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 8,849 shares as of .

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $24.73, with an estimated average price of $23.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 49,250 shares as of .

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $121.43, with an estimated average price of $99.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 7,263 shares as of .

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.3 and $340.05, with an estimated average price of $316.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 894 shares as of .

Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in EPR Properties by 154.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.92 and $73.17, with an estimated average price of $57.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 67,796 shares as of .

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $135.05, with an estimated average price of $93.01.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $21.35 and $62.03, with an estimated average price of $50.04.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $33.31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $56.64 and $89.13, with an estimated average price of $79.01.