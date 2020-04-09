Abner Herrman & Brock Llc Buys Synopsys Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Marriott International Inc, Nike Inc, Aon PLC

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Abner Herrman & Brock Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Synopsys Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Pfizer Inc, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells Marriott International Inc, Nike Inc, Aon PLC, Boeing Co, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc. As of 2020Q1, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNPS, BCLI, MDT,

SNPS, BCLI, MDT, Added Positions: APD, PFE, ADBE, JNJ, INTC, T, CVX, BIIB, MMM, WFC, PM, DOW, COST, DD, LHX, MMC, NSRGY, COUP,

APD, PFE, ADBE, JNJ, INTC, T, CVX, BIIB, MMM, WFC, PM, DOW, COST, DD, LHX, MMC, NSRGY, COUP, Reduced Positions: BA, CSCO, MA, ADP, PYPL, SYK, ABT, MSFT, WMT, NEE, MRK, JPM, BDX, AXP, UNH, HD, BAC, AMT, AAPL, MET, VZ, HON, LMT, PEP, ORCL, RTN, KDP, C, MCHP, AMGN, AMZN, TRV, MCD, DIS, EW, V, ABBV, FB, INTU, DE, DHR, KO, BRK.B, ZTS, GOOG, SPY, PEG, GOOGL, AEP, ALL,

BA, CSCO, MA, ADP, PYPL, SYK, ABT, MSFT, WMT, NEE, MRK, JPM, BDX, AXP, UNH, HD, BAC, AMT, AAPL, MET, VZ, HON, LMT, PEP, ORCL, RTN, KDP, C, MCHP, AMGN, AMZN, TRV, MCD, DIS, EW, V, ABBV, FB, INTU, DE, DHR, KO, BRK.B, ZTS, GOOG, SPY, PEG, GOOGL, AEP, ALL, Sold Out: MAR, NKE, AON, BBK, RCL, GPN, XOM, VRTX, GD, 0VVB, PPG, LQD, SBUX, IDXX, PAYX, PRU, D, DTE, BX, COF, MO, GMLPP.PFD, CB,

For the details of ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abner+herrman+%26+brock+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 214,711 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 94,985 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.62% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 259,270 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 165,226 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.79% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 230,123 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.71%

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.48 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $142.66. The stock is now traded at around $136.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 37,756 shares as of .

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $5.17. The stock is now traded at around $5.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 56,050 shares as of .

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $72.92 and $121.3, with an estimated average price of $106.86. The stock is now traded at around $101.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,266 shares as of .

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 109.11%. The purchase prices were between $176.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $228.59. The stock is now traded at around $219.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 23,109 shares as of .

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 121.77%. The purchase prices were between $28.49 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $36.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 60,209 shares as of .

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $63.81 and $151.49, with an estimated average price of $125.54.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $62.8 and $104.58, with an estimated average price of $93.5.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $237.43, with an estimated average price of $205.38.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $51, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $135.05, with an estimated average price of $93.01.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $116.07 and $208.47, with an estimated average price of $183.36.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 44.31%. The sale prices were between $95.01 and $347.45, with an estimated average price of $276.34. The stock is now traded at around $151.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.9%. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc still held 48,794 shares as of .

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 97.68%. The sale prices were between $33.2 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $44.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc still held 5,345 shares as of .

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc reduced to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 20.93%. The sale prices were between $109.07 and $181.25, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc still held 99,044 shares as of .

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc reduced to a holding in Stryker Corp by 27.35%. The sale prices were between $126.5 and $225.1, with an estimated average price of $196.28. The stock is now traded at around $182.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc still held 26,634 shares as of .

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 73.1%. The sale prices were between $179.09 and $256.9, with an estimated average price of $233.06. The stock is now traded at around $259.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc still held 920 shares as of .

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 24.27%. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc still held 11,923 shares as of .