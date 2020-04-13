Strategic Investment Advisors Buys iShares Short Maturity Bond, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value, SPDR Index Shares Fund Portfolio Emerging Markets, Sells iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA, Sysco Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises

Investment company Strategic Investment Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short Maturity Bond, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value, SPDR Index Shares Fund Portfolio Emerging Markets, DTE Energy Co, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth, sells iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA, Sysco Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Stryker Corp, Welltower Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Investment Advisors . As of 2020Q1, Strategic Investment Advisors owns 141 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NEAR, PWV, AKAM, ENB, AON, STE,

NEAR, PWV, AKAM, ENB, AON, STE, Added Positions: SPEM, EFA, IWB, EEM, BNDX, EMB, VEA, VOO, DTE, MGK, BLV, BSV, VMBS, LQD, MGV, VTV, VWO, T, GVI, VUG, HYG, SPDW, MRK, PEP, FLRN, IGIB, IEFA, BIV, FLOT, FTSL, IEMG, RSP, SRLN, ITOT, ABT, AMGN, PFE, HYS, MBB, SPAB, VBR, AAPL, FIS, GILD, ANGL, BND, IGSB, GLD, VB, VOT, AMZN, MA, V, IWM, VOE, HD, MSFT, CMBS, MTUM, VXF, BP, BMY, BTI, KO, ETN, UPS, UNH, VZ, PM, ABBV, HEDJ, JPST, LMBS, SHY, SPY, VBK, VCSH, XLF, XLV, PLD, ACN, AMT, BCE, BAC, BBY, CM, CMCSA, DHI, D, HRC, INTC, JPM, JNJ, MDLZ, ES, PPL, VOD, WMT, DIS, ZBRA, TMUS, FB, CDW, GWX, SHV, SPSM, VTIP, XLK, F, GSK, HBAN, K, WM, STWD, EBND, MDY,

USMV, GSY, JNK, CSCO, CVX, XOM, RWR, DUK, NEE, AGG, MO, LRCX, NSC, SO, NGG, Sold Out: SYY, RCL, SYK, WELL, RTN, MET, MCHP, MS, VTR, DAL, RWX, OKE, CFG, O, GOOGL, OXY,

iShares Russell 1000 (IWB) - 137,767 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% iShares MSCI EAFE (EFA) - 227,239 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 114,741 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31% iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund (EEM) - 251,688 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93% iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond (GVI) - 54,208 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68%

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $50.41, with an estimated average price of $49.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 96,287 shares as of .

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value. The purchase prices were between $25.96 and $42.08, with an estimated average price of $37.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 73,295 shares as of .

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $102.56, with an estimated average price of $92.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,202 shares as of .

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.74 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,511 shares as of .

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $237.43, with an estimated average price of $205.38. The stock is now traded at around $186.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,341 shares as of .

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $168.51, with an estimated average price of $149.96. The stock is now traded at around $149.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,587 shares as of .

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Index Shares Fund Portfolio Emerging Markets by 300.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $34.66. The stock is now traded at around $29.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 58,706 shares as of .

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 188.61%. The purchase prices were between $76.81 and $134.96, with an estimated average price of $119.85. The stock is now traded at around $108.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,908 shares as of .

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $111.48 and $162.1, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $134.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,321 shares as of .

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 26.82%. The purchase prices were between $105.05 and $134.27, with an estimated average price of $127.83. The stock is now traded at around $130.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,678 shares as of .

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.94 and $88.16, with an estimated average price of $80.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,213 shares as of .

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $34.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,719 shares as of .

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $31.24 and $85.54, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $135.05, with an estimated average price of $93.01.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $126.5 and $225.1, with an estimated average price of $196.28.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Raytheon Co. The sale prices were between $112.61 and $232.31, with an estimated average price of $199.29.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $33.22 and $89.84, with an estimated average price of $74.34.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $52.61, with an estimated average price of $44.69.