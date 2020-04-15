Cohen Klingenstein, LLC Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets, Aon PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Cohen Klingenstein, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Tesla Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets, Aon PLC, Simon Property Group Inc, Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Klingenstein, LLC. As of 2020Q1, Cohen Klingenstein, LLC owns 216 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIAC, TSLA,

VIAC, TSLA, Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPY, IWO, VWO, AMZN, AMT,

QQQ, SPY, IWO, VWO, AMZN, AMT, Sold Out: 0VVB, AON, SPG, RCL, DISCK, LSXMA, HAL, VREX, IJR, AVP,

iShares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) - 646,625 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 942,468 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,131 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 350,912 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 476,006 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio.

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $29.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 85,175 shares as of .

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $361.22 and $917.42, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $729.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 492 shares as of .

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $26.55.

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $237.43, with an estimated average price of $205.38.

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $44.92 and $149.11, with an estimated average price of $120.76.

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $16.46 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $26.

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $23.31 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $43.98.

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $135.05, with an estimated average price of $93.01.

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets by 28.09%. The sale prices were between $30.46 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $34.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Cohen Klingenstein, LLC still held 94,959 shares as of .