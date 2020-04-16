Rothschild Investment Corp Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sysco Corp, Sells Royal Caribbean Cruises, Constellation Brands Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Investment company Rothschild Investment Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sysco Corp, KLA Corp, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, sells Royal Caribbean Cruises, Constellation Brands Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, PetMed Express Inc, Mellanox Technologies during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Investment Corp . As of 2020Q1, Rothschild Investment Corp owns 367 stocks with a total value of $688 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TNET, A2A, PXD, UBER, TCOM, BJRI, TLYS, XLK, TBF, BGB, CNP, CIEN, ADM, GMED, ABMD, AOR, SU, SLV, NRZ, BOOT, MRO, DBI, TBBK, USO, WPX, AMLP, IKA,
- Added Positions: LMT, BMY, SYY, KLAC, SWM, FB, TMO, HON, IBM, JPM, DFS, WM, HD, PCRX, PANW, KRE, SPY, AIG, WFC, DXC, PGR, MMP, T, BX, SBUX, GOOGL, CVX, DOW, LYB, VIG, QQQ, AMZN, BP, DAL, FDX, GM, JNJ, NUE, DIA, STWD, VXF, PXH, BK, CCL, KO, EMR, GD, GE, MRK, REGN, UPS, OLED, VUG, EPD, MMM, APO, BG, CNI, ED, CVA, EA, EXC, SPLV, IVZ, IWF, KKR, LVS, NKE, ORI, PNW, PBI, PTLA, PG, PSA, UNH, VYM, SIEGY, PXF, NIE, RVT, ATVI, AAP, AEE, AEP, AMAT, GOLD, BAX, CAT, CRL, GLW, CONE, D, EW, M, MDP, MCHP, NI, PYPL, PNC, SO, FUND, STT, RTX, WPG, WMB, ZTS, RHHBY, RDS.B, SAFRY, ETW,
- Reduced Positions: STZ, GS, PETS, AAPL, MLNX, XOM, PFE, DIS, ABBV, DG, LITE, BKNG, APA, IWM, VTR, V, CSCO, ADS, MO, ANIP, CP, DVA, KWEB, MA, TROW, TGT, TSM, AB, EEM, DEM, AMBA, AXP, DD, IPHI, MDT, NVDA, OXY, QCOM, VCTR, WMT, WTFC, YETI, BABA, TDF, ALL, ABC, CMCSA, DHR, DE, DLTR, F, GILD, GWPH, ISRG, EFA, LTHM, MRCC, MS, NSC, ORCL, PM, DOC, RTN, SLB, VZ, ZBRA, TCEHY, XLF, GLD, DWM, RGT, AMN, ADI, ATH, BMRN, BLUE, BRKS, CNQ, CARA, CHK, CL, CAG, COP, 6CQ, CMI, CUBI, DRI, TACO, DORM, ECHO, GTBIF, XMLV, AOK, KMB, MAR, MDLZ, NSA, NMRK, OMCL, PDCE, PNFP, PINC, SYNH, SCHW, CLUB, TPIC, TSC, UMPQ, VNQ, VTV, VT, WNS, DNP,
- Sold Out: RCL, WEN, CLV, IAA, FANG, WAB, MGM, SNX, BCOR, ALGT, SPR, PRIM, TM, YELP, ALV, EDIT, FTV, BKR, HEDJ, RDS.A, JWN, MSI, MINI, COHU, IWB, ADP, FXH, BIDU, BDX, LW, CAL, CBRL, THO, KSS, MLCO, VG, YUM, LUV, CPLG,
For the details of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rothschild+investment+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,508 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,112 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 64,258 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 205,943 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 169,207 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Trinet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.57 and $62, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $43.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,034 shares as of .New Purchase: Essential Utilities Inc (A2A)
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.4 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $42.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,270 shares as of .New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $158.11, with an estimated average price of $120.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,061 shares as of .New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $27.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,350 shares as of .New Purchase: BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI)
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.54 and $43.71, with an estimated average price of $32.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,735 shares as of .New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $38.94, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,794 shares as of .Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 180.76%. The purchase prices were between $276.8 and $439.85, with an estimated average price of $394.42. The stock is now traded at around $376.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 25,527 shares as of .Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 74.84%. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $67.43, with an estimated average price of $61.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 164,062 shares as of .Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 590.10%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $85.54, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 86,856 shares as of .Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in KLA Corp by 709.37%. The purchase prices were between $114.02 and $182.57, with an estimated average price of $161.82. The stock is now traded at around $156.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,699 shares as of .Added: Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc by 202.30%. The purchase prices were between $21 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $33.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 72,175 shares as of .Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 43.55%. The purchase prices were between $146.01 and $223.23, with an estimated average price of $196.62. The stock is now traded at around $175.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,597 shares as of .Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $135.05, with an estimated average price of $93.01.Sold Out: The Wendy's Co (WEN)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $19.79.Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (CLV)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $28.48.Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $64.05.Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $25.3 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $43.46.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $81, with an estimated average price of $69.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP . Also check out:
