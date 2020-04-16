  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials

Rothschild Investment Corp Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sysco Corp, Sells Royal Caribbean Cruises, Constellation Brands Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

April 16, 2020 | About: LMT +0% BMY +0% SYY +0% KLAC +0% SWM +0% FB +0% TNET +0% A2A +0% PXD +0% UBER +0% BJRI +0% TCO +0%

Investment company Rothschild Investment Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sysco Corp, KLA Corp, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, sells Royal Caribbean Cruises, Constellation Brands Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, PetMed Express Inc, Mellanox Technologies during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Investment Corp . As of 2020Q1, Rothschild Investment Corp owns 367 stocks with a total value of $688 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rothschild+investment+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,508 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,112 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 64,258 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 205,943 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 169,207 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
New Purchase: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Trinet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.57 and $62, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $43.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,034 shares as of .

New Purchase: Essential Utilities Inc (A2A)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.4 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $42.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,270 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $158.11, with an estimated average price of $120.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,061 shares as of .

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $27.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,350 shares as of .

New Purchase: BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.54 and $43.71, with an estimated average price of $32.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,735 shares as of .

New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $38.94, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,794 shares as of .

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 180.76%. The purchase prices were between $276.8 and $439.85, with an estimated average price of $394.42. The stock is now traded at around $376.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 25,527 shares as of .

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 74.84%. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $67.43, with an estimated average price of $61.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 164,062 shares as of .

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 590.10%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $85.54, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 86,856 shares as of .

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in KLA Corp by 709.37%. The purchase prices were between $114.02 and $182.57, with an estimated average price of $161.82. The stock is now traded at around $156.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,699 shares as of .

Added: Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc by 202.30%. The purchase prices were between $21 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $33.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 72,175 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 43.55%. The purchase prices were between $146.01 and $223.23, with an estimated average price of $196.62. The stock is now traded at around $175.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,597 shares as of .

Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $135.05, with an estimated average price of $93.01.

Sold Out: The Wendy's Co (WEN)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $19.79.

Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (CLV)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $28.48.

Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $64.05.

Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $25.3 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $43.46.

Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $81, with an estimated average price of $69.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP . Also check out:

1. ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP keeps buying

Comments

