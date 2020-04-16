Donaldson Capital Management, Llc Buys iShares Short Maturity Bond, Southern Co, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Boeing Co

Evansville, IN, based Investment company Donaldson Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short Maturity Bond, Southern Co, Consolidated Edison Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Boeing Co, Honeywell International Inc, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donaldson Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q1, Donaldson Capital Management, Llc owns 185 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NEAR, BAH, BIL, ABC, ADBE, CDNS, RMD, BSX, STZ, CPRT, QQQ, TRV, PYPL, SCHG, HAL, SAN,
- Added Positions: SO, ED, JNJ, CLX, WEC, NEE, ABBV, INTU, LQD, PEP, HD, PFE, CSCO, AVGO, LMT, PAYX, MCD, BLK, BAB, SHY, ACN, JPM, ABT, MDT, NOC, MMM, AMGN, UPS, LLY, NOBL, MTUM, KO, MSCI, CINF, SYK, IDXX, TMO, TSN, WM, BR, AWK, SNPS, BRK.B, VRSK, AVY, ATO, DIA, APH, VUG, CRM, INTC, KMB, SPGI, PG, SHW, QCOM, INBK, IPG, IBM, HBAN, WELL, GE, MMP, GNMK, MXIM, FISV, PRU, TFX, NDAQ, DUK, MA, CVS, WSO, DE, WMT, COST, UNP,
- Reduced Positions: MMC, PNC, BA, HON, MSFT, ENB, TJX, MAR, KMI, AAPL, ONB, MRK, SBUX, WBA, OKE, V, EL, GS, APD, GOOGL, XOM, DIS, OSK, CSX, T, XLI, NKE, LII, VIG, ECL, ITW, VZ, RTX, XYL, RY, XLK, XLY, MDY, VB, AOS, GOOG, AGG, SPY, VYM, IJR, PFF, WFC, BAC, BMY, O, CVX, D, XEL, MCO, IWM, AEP, XLV, XLP, VOE, EFX, THFF, NFLX, NVO, EFA, DVY, PSA, OGS, FB, ROP, UNH, DNP,
- Sold Out: IJT, HAS, RCL, WY, FIS, XLF, TDG, AON, ROST, PGR, LOW, FITB, CTAS, BDX, SCHM, XLC, XLE, BOND, TD, ZBH, VLO, VFC, SBAC, OMC, IP, CR, BP, IWN, SCHV,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with SO. Click here to check it out.
- SO 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of SO
- Peter Lynch Chart of SO
For the details of DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/donaldson+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 351,107 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.46%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 183,171 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 177,224 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 528,991 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 115,317 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $50.41, with an estimated average price of $49.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 805,048 shares as of .New Purchase: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.38 and $79.4, with an estimated average price of $73.8. The stock is now traded at around $75.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 42,056 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill (BIL)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill. The purchase prices were between $91.19 and $91.61, with an estimated average price of $91.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,156 shares as of .New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.93 and $97, with an estimated average price of $88.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,302 shares as of .New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.32 and $80.02, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $78.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,659 shares as of .New Purchase: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.34 and $176.62, with an estimated average price of $159.5. The stock is now traded at around $161.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,885 shares as of .Added: Southern Co (SO)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Southern Co by 3323.46%. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $63.5. The stock is now traded at around $55.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 378,943 shares as of .Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 4064.01%. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $87.87. The stock is now traded at around $88.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 228,063 shares as of .Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $111.14 and $153.99, with an estimated average price of $142.18. The stock is now traded at around $149.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 266,150 shares as of .Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 251.05%. The purchase prices were between $194.72 and $305.61, with an estimated average price of $271.34. The stock is now traded at around $257.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,355 shares as of .Added: iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $105.05 and $134.27, with an estimated average price of $127.83. The stock is now traded at around $130.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,547 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 187.93%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $86.69, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $86.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,731 shares as of .Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $119.13 and $199.18, with an estimated average price of $176.08.Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $44.73 and $105.78, with an estimated average price of $87.29.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $135.05, with an estimated average price of $93.01.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.45 and $157.44, with an estimated average price of $139.28.Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $13.47 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $26.5.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $66.55 and $83.86, with an estimated average price of $77.1.Reduced: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 97.3%. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $106.99. The stock is now traded at around $96.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.73%. Donaldson Capital Management, Llc still held 9,807 shares as of .Reduced: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 91.76%. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $160.81, with an estimated average price of $135.33. The stock is now traded at around $89.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.51%. Donaldson Capital Management, Llc still held 20,262 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying