Wendell David Associates Inc Buys Healthpeak Properties Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Sells Healthpeak Properties Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, ConocoPhillips

April 16, 2020 | About: ORLY +0% PEAK +0% HC5 +0% CTSH +0% RCL +0% COP +0% PSX +0% WY +0%

Portsmouth, NH, based Investment company Wendell David Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Healthpeak Properties Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, sells Healthpeak Properties Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, ConocoPhillips, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wendell David Associates Inc. As of 2020Q1, Wendell David Associates Inc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WENDELL DAVID ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wendell+david+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WENDELL DAVID ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 149,404 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  2. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 208,850 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,077 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,577 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  5. TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 433,141 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
New Purchase: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $37.33, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of .

Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $260.92 and $441.07, with an estimated average price of $385.19. The stock is now traded at around $367.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of .

Sold Out: Healthpeak Properties Inc (HC5)

Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $18.43 and $34.35, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $71.42, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $135.05, with an estimated average price of $93.01.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $22.67 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $51.43.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $42.09 and $112.2, with an estimated average price of $82.3.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $13.47 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $26.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of WENDELL DAVID ASSOCIATES INC.

1. WENDELL DAVID ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WENDELL DAVID ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WENDELL DAVID ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WENDELL DAVID ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying

