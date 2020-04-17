Central Trust & Investment Co Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury, Schwab US Dividend Equity, SPDR Gold Trust, Sells Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity, Truist Financial Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Central Trust & Investment Co (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury, Schwab US Dividend Equity, SPDR Gold Trust, Schwab U.S. TIPs, Truist Financial Corp, sells Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity, Truist Financial Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ingersoll Rand Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Trust & Investment Co. As of 2020Q1, Central Trust & Investment Co owns 1111 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 461,172 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% ishares Gold Trust (IAU) - 5,974,299 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 288,907 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 2,492,163 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,239 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 59,056 shares as of .

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $65 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $91.12. The stock is now traded at around $79.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,520 shares as of .

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.4 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $42.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,590 shares as of .

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.88 and $120.84, with an estimated average price of $102.88. The stock is now traded at around $92.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,672 shares as of .

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $17 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $21.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,020 shares as of .

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $29.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,329 shares as of .

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury by 42184.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 133,618 shares as of .

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 465,798 shares as of .

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in SPDR Gold Trust by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $138.04 and $157.81, with an estimated average price of $148.89. The stock is now traded at around $158.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 138,178 shares as of .

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. TIPs by 7927.01%. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $59.55, with an estimated average price of $57.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,811 shares as of .

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 83.82%. The purchase prices were between $62.63 and $80.22, with an estimated average price of $68.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 55,542 shares as of .

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market by 7515.32%. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $76.04, with an estimated average price of $68.3. The stock is now traded at around $62.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,339 shares as of .

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $51, with an estimated average price of $43.17.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $71.26 and $117.82, with an estimated average price of $101.89.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $33.84.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $29.87.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Aircastle Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $32.24, with an estimated average price of $31.7.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources. The sale prices were between $25.37 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $39.39.