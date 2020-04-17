Busey Trust CO Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond, Leidos Holdings Inc, Sells Align Technology Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Regions Financial Corp

Champaign, IL, based Investment company Busey Trust CO (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond, Leidos Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Altria Group Inc, sells Align Technology Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Regions Financial Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Omnicom Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Busey Trust CO. As of 2020Q1, Busey Trust CO owns 304 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WLTW, VTEB, LDOS, EA, VIAC, AJG, MSBI, TFC, EMB, FCT, MRO, MEC,

WLTW, VTEB, LDOS, EA, VIAC, AJG, MSBI, TFC, EMB, FCT, MRO, MEC, Added Positions: MO, VCSH, LH, XLF, VCIT, TSN, SPY, PM, BA, RLI, MSFT, XOM, AAPL, XLE, EOG, JPM, VKQ, GOOG, VKI, JNJ, ORCL, INTC, EIM, MA, DIS, GS, SLB, MDT, AMAT, WMT, VZ, LYB, FB, TMO, RTN, IWM, ACN, BRK.B, BIIB, AMGN, BMY, CBRE, FISV, KSU, CMI, DFS, CCI, NUE, CLX, KMI, SCHW, PNR, KHC, FTV, NVT, IJK, VBK, VEA, JCI, SBUX, EXC, TJX, GL, VLO, VTR, WELL, PSA, GD, RDS.B, EXPD, PAYX, VYM, SYY, VXF, VUG, LMT, ABC, KMB, TRV, COF, SRCL, FPE, DVY, SABR, CCL, COR, CMP, NZF,

USB, RF, C, PG, CMCSA, GILD, CVX, CI, PNC, CAT, DE, NKE, OIH, NEE, HD, SWKS, DOCU, EFA, IWB, NLY, LLY, FE, GOOGL, NSC, PFE, NBB, IEFA, MMM, T, ABT, COST, HON, IBM, MRK, NVDA, RY, SO, UNP, TCFC, JPC, V, BBN, GBAB, BABA, AGG, IWR, VIG, XLC, AMT, BAC, BLK, BSX, CVS, CERN, DHI, DD, ETN, FDX, FHI, FITB, F, GE, GPN, LHX, MDLZ, MGA, MCK, MS, NEM, PPG, PRU, PWR, SBAC, SNA, SCS, WBA, WM, ANTM, WFC, ZBH, ZION, JAZZ, AWK, FAF, MPC, ALLE, ALLY, AGR, AMLP, GLD, IBB, IEMG, IJR, IWS, MTUM, QDF, SCZ, VEU, VTI, VWO, XLK, XLU, Sold Out: ALGN, CTSH, OMC, 0VVB, XOP, OKE, RCL, BC, CMA, LNC, ES, BBK, SIX, PSX, CSX, FUN, ED, STZ, DRI, IAC, RPM, SRE, STLD, SF, DAL, TRGP, POST, DOW, IYM, PFF, SCHD, ALL, AON, AVP, BIDU, CPB, DTE, DEO, EW, PII, RMD, RHI, CRM, WY, ETW, EXG, IQV, THW, BND, EEM, EEMV, EZM, IJJ, VTV, CB, AMRN, AMP, BK, BXP, BTI, CRH, CE, CME, CHS, CHD, NNN, INGR, DLX, DISH, ECL, EQIX, EL, ORAN, RHP, HPQ, SVC, IBKC, ICE, IFF, IP, K, KR, MAN, MKL, MKC, MU, TAP, MSI, NDAQ, NVO, OXY, PRA, O, RSG, ROK, ROST, RDS.A, TEVA, TXT, VOD, VNO, AGN, WDC, TEI, MYC, MYI, KTF, KSM, CHI, BYM, BHK, NCZ, HPF, EAD, FRA, EFR, IGD, ETV, FSLR, SPR, DG, CVE, BSL, BAH, FBHS, FANG, PCI, SPPP, NRZ, CEN, FSK, TERP, ACB, SEDG, RACE, HPE, ILPT, FOX, ALC, CTVA, AMJ, IAU, IDV, IYH, IYJ, KRE, NOBL, PCY, PZA, SDY, SLV, VMBS, VOX, XBI, XLY,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 251,770 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 365,443 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,711 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 598,971 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 445,469 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36%

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $147.56 and $220.06, with an estimated average price of $197.09. The stock is now traded at around $195.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 36,282 shares as of .

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond. The purchase prices were between $45.81 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 106,349 shares as of .

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.83 and $123.22, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $99.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 52,680 shares as of .

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.94 and $113.48, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 41,221 shares as of .

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $29.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 225,954 shares as of .

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Midland States Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 78,407 shares as of .

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 116.04%. The purchase prices were between $31.38 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 191,439 shares as of .

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 362.89%. The purchase prices were between $104.32 and $195.28, with an estimated average price of $168.3. The stock is now traded at around $148.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,448 shares as of .

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial by 152.30%. The purchase prices were between $17.66 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 232,969 shares as of .

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 65.95%. The purchase prices were between $44.18 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $75.28. The stock is now traded at around $62.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 113,183 shares as of .

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $59.98 and $89.64, with an estimated average price of $82.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 127,893 shares as of .

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Boeing Co by 88.82%. The purchase prices were between $95.01 and $347.45, with an estimated average price of $276.34. The stock is now traded at around $154.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,373 shares as of .

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $137.72 and $298.07, with an estimated average price of $241.25.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $71.42, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.3 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $71.38.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $26.55.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product. The sale prices were between $7.54 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $17.68.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $135.05, with an estimated average price of $93.01.