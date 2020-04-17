  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Busey Trust CO Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond, Leidos Holdings Inc, Sells Align Technology Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Regions Financial Corp

April 17, 2020 | About: MO +0% LH +0% XLF +0% TSN +0% PM +0% BA +0% WLTW +0% VTEB +0% LDOS +0% EA +0% VIAC +0% MSBI +0% AL +0%

Champaign, IL, based Investment company Busey Trust CO (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond, Leidos Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Altria Group Inc, sells Align Technology Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Regions Financial Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Omnicom Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Busey Trust CO. As of 2020Q1, Busey Trust CO owns 304 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Busey Trust CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 251,770 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 365,443 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,711 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 598,971 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 445,469 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36%
New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $147.56 and $220.06, with an estimated average price of $197.09. The stock is now traded at around $195.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 36,282 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond (VTEB)

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond. The purchase prices were between $45.81 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 106,349 shares as of .

New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.83 and $123.22, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $99.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 52,680 shares as of .

New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.94 and $113.48, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 41,221 shares as of .

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $29.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 225,954 shares as of .

New Purchase: Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI)

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Midland States Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 78,407 shares as of .

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 116.04%. The purchase prices were between $31.38 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 191,439 shares as of .

Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 362.89%. The purchase prices were between $104.32 and $195.28, with an estimated average price of $168.3. The stock is now traded at around $148.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,448 shares as of .

Added: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial by 152.30%. The purchase prices were between $17.66 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 232,969 shares as of .

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 65.95%. The purchase prices were between $44.18 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $75.28. The stock is now traded at around $62.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 113,183 shares as of .

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $59.98 and $89.64, with an estimated average price of $82.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 127,893 shares as of .

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Boeing Co by 88.82%. The purchase prices were between $95.01 and $347.45, with an estimated average price of $276.34. The stock is now traded at around $154.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,373 shares as of .

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $137.72 and $298.07, with an estimated average price of $241.25.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $71.42, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.3 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $71.38.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (0VVB)

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $26.55.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP)

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product. The sale prices were between $7.54 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $17.68.

Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $135.05, with an estimated average price of $93.01.



