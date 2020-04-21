  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Security National Bank Buys Logitech International SA, Starbucks Corp, Vanguard S&P 500, Sells Boeing Co, Royal Caribbean Cruises, DuPont de Nemours Inc

April 21, 2020 | About: VOO +0% NVDA +0% LOW +0% DIS +0% ARE +0% LOGI +0% SBUX +0% ACWI +0% IEI +0% BA +0% RCL +0% DD +0%

Investment company Security National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Logitech International SA, Starbucks Corp, Vanguard S&P 500, NVIDIA Corp, Lowe's Inc, sells Boeing Co, Royal Caribbean Cruises, DuPont de Nemours Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, iShares Russell 1000 during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Bank. As of 2020Q1, Security National Bank owns 66 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Security National Bank
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 71,317 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 38,312 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.86%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,541 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,910 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,535 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
New Purchase: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Security National Bank initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $33.89 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 84,051 shares as of .

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Security National Bank initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.33 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $81.31. The stock is now traded at around $72.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 47,997 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Security National Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.33 and $81.73, with an estimated average price of $74.68. The stock is now traded at around $64.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,053 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Security National Bank initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.45 and $133.18, with an estimated average price of $128.52. The stock is now traded at around $133.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,344 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO)

Security National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 by 145.93%. The purchase prices were between $204.27 and $310.92, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $251.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 22,217 shares as of .

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Security National Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $196.4 and $314.7, with an estimated average price of $252.63. The stock is now traded at around $271.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 38,312 shares as of .

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Security National Bank added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $65.02 and $126.57, with an estimated average price of $109.88. The stock is now traded at around $92.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 57,395 shares as of .

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Security National Bank added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $148.2, with an estimated average price of $127.19. The stock is now traded at around $100.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 34,812 shares as of .

Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Security National Bank added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $174.93, with an estimated average price of $157.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,185 shares as of .

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Security National Bank sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $95.01 and $347.45, with an estimated average price of $276.34.

Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Security National Bank sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $135.05, with an estimated average price of $93.01.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Security National Bank sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $28.46 and $64.2, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 (IWB)

Security National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000. The sale prices were between $122.31 and $187.02, with an estimated average price of $168.18.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials (IYM)

Security National Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials. The sale prices were between $59.32 and $96.47, with an estimated average price of $85.71.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap (IJR)

Security National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap. The sale prices were between $48.88 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $74.15.



Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

