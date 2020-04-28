Calamos Wealth Management Llc Buys SPDR S&P 500, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares S&P 500 Value

Naperville, IL, based Investment company Calamos Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 500, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Zoetis Inc, American Express Co, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares S&P 500 Value, Royal Caribbean Cruises, iShares MSCI EAFE during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calamos Wealth Management Llc. As of 2020Q1, Calamos Wealth Management Llc owns 184 stocks with a total value of $629 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VRTX, D, ZTS, AXP, BSX, BMY, LYFT, MU, ALC, ASML, NVO, SAP, DTP, MELI, SHOP, SE, JHX, HDB, CP, IGV, QQQ, NOW, CAE, BP, PODD, LLY,
- Added Positions: SPY, TMO, UNP, KO, AMAT, HON, AMZN, CSX, NEE, MSFT, FIS, NKE, LULU, GOOGL, BABA, WMT, NVDA, TSM, NOC, AAPL, EQIX, DIS, FB, CBOE, MA, IWF, VZ, MAS, UNH, BAX, APTV, TWLO, IJH, DCUE, AUY, ZEN, LIN, TGT, EW, PG, LH, LMT, AMGN, GS, STWD, MCD, MRK, IWR, WM, ACN, RTN, AIG, GOOG, GPN, STZ, CSCO, BAC, VOE, PEP, SO, SYK,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, IVV, ACWX, IVE, EFA, A, PFE, HUM, DAL, ZION, COF, BA, IEFA, DUK, BSV, ALXN, JNJ, ICE, XOM, CWB, IVW, CMCSA, MUB, HD, IWV, IGIB, LHX, C, MS, BRK.B, BDXA.PFD, IWB, USB, LOW, VB, AVGO, IWM, COST, T, ISRG, MGM, TXN, INTC, HDV, MDLZ, LRCX, MMC, NSC, AVGOP.PFD, DHRPA.PFD, FTVPA.PFD, IWP, SREPA.PFD, CCIPA.PFD, SWP, ABT, PYPL, SBUX, ADBE, IWD, HES, CME, CB, DLTR, EEM, IGSB, NEEPO, AEPPB, AIZP.PFD, NTRS, PM, TJX,
- Sold Out: RCL, PXD, MPC, DOCU, CL, MRVL, DVY, RXN, EMR, COP, VWO, IEMG, VTI, VMC, WFC, WEX, RDS.A, BKNG, ABBV, HEI, DIA, FISV, VTV, VUG, EXPE, DBC,
These are the top 5 holdings of CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 (IVV) - 388,259 shares, 15.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,590 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,823 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,027 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.88%
- iShares Russell 3000 (IWV) - 129,906 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.77 and $247.81, with an estimated average price of $229.55. The stock is now traded at around $256.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 22,547 shares as of .New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $89.8, with an estimated average price of $81.8. The stock is now traded at around $79.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 68,249 shares as of .New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.66 and $144.94, with an estimated average price of $132. The stock is now traded at around $123.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 39,465 shares as of .New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $68.96 and $136.93, with an estimated average price of $117.01. The stock is now traded at around $88.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 52,263 shares as of .New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 119,840 shares as of .New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $67.43, with an estimated average price of $61.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 55,936 shares as of .Added: SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 500 by 480.37%. The purchase prices were between $222.95 and $338.34, with an estimated average price of $307.42. The stock is now traded at around $285.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 26,349 shares as of .Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 1838.95%. The purchase prices were between $255.3 and $340.05, with an estimated average price of $316.21. The stock is now traded at around $332.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 14,736 shares as of .Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 419.03%. The purchase prices were between $114.04 and $187.19, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $161.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,152 shares as of .Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 36.28%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $54.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 230,368 shares as of .Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 46.14%. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $67.41, with an estimated average price of $57.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 135,489 shares as of .Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 52.15%. The purchase prices were between $103.86 and $183.23, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 41,323 shares as of .Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $135.05, with an estimated average price of $93.01.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $16.62 and $61.91, with an estimated average price of $46.65.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $56.77 and $158.11, with an estimated average price of $120.14.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $68.68 and $92.4, with an estimated average price of $80.34.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $70.61.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)
Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.49, with an estimated average price of $24.1.
