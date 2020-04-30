Janney Capital Management LLC Buys SPDR Gold Trust, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector, SPDR S&P 500, Sells Eaton Corp PLC, First Trust High Yield Long/Short ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Janney Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Gold Trust, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector, SPDR S&P 500, iShares TIPS Bond, Amazon.com Inc, sells Eaton Corp PLC, First Trust High Yield Long/Short ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, SPDR S&P Bank, SPDR S&P Retail during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Janney Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q1, Janney Capital Management LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GLD, IGV, TIP, AKAM, LHX, DHS, DVY, CSQ, TGT, SMPL, VT,
- Added Positions: SPY, AMZN, ZBRA, IGSB, GPN, WRK, BND, USMV, PXD, MET, WFC, VLO, STT, SBUX, T, CMCSA, APD, BAC, BLK, CME, MRK, LLY, NEE, IBM, LMT, MDT, XOM, GE, GOOG, PE, NOMD, HCM, PPL,
- Reduced Positions: ETN, HYLS, IEFA, MSFT, MGM, VZ, V, SDY, VTIP, VWO, MBB, BABA, JPM, WMT, ACN, AAPL, AZN, CCI, JNJ, SNY, IWM, CVX, GSK, PAYX, PFE, AVGO, CSCO, HD, IBB, PEP, PG, BX, DUK, EMR, KEY, CFG, DJP, KMB, WY, RDS.B, GM, VNQ, ORAN, BRK.B, GOOGL, HON, PNC, SAP, TSM, BIL, IGIB, MINT, CVS, C, GS, TMO, UBS, DIS, PM, BP, COP, DHR, HSBC, NKE, LIN, RTX, VFC, KMI, FB, ABT, STZ, BMY, IIVI, SYY, ULTA, HDV, SHM, AMGN, ANSS, BA, CIEN, EW, ROK, ZBH, AGG, DEM, IJR, SJNK, UHAL, CDNS, CR, ECPG, HAFC, HELE, ITW, INTC, NNBR, NOC, OMCL, PPG, SKX, TXN, UNP, WEX, MASI, ABBV, CONE, VLRS, GDS, DES, MDY, SPSM, XBI,
- Sold Out: DAL, KBE, XRT, LVS, WELL, RCL, FDX, ALB, VTI, USFD, ARMK, MPC, AL, DOW, HUD, SRG, SNV, WCC, DD, BDX, BK, ADP, APOG, TECD, SXT, NSC, LOW, ITOT, AMT, MO, AVXL,
- iShares Core MSCI EAFE (IEFA) - 1,961,669 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5%
- SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 356,453 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,720 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.66%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 254,592 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.84%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 192,553 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.58%
Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $138.04 and $157.81, with an estimated average price of $148.89. The stock is now traded at around $158.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 152,251 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector (IGV)
Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector. The purchase prices were between $184.82 and $265.15, with an estimated average price of $235.17. The stock is now traded at around $240.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 89,682 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond (TIP)
Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond. The purchase prices were between $108.81 and $122.54, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $121.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 90,578 shares as of .New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $102.56, with an estimated average price of $92.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 74,772 shares as of .New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.22 and $230.04, with an estimated average price of $205.43. The stock is now traded at around $193.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 36,129 shares as of .New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)
Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $48.16 and $76.88, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,612 shares as of .Added: SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 500 by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $222.95 and $338.34, with an estimated average price of $307.42. The stock is now traded at around $289.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 356,453 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1156.44%. The purchase prices were between $1676.61 and $2170.22, with an estimated average price of $1936.38. The stock is now traded at around $2423.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,096 shares as of .Added: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 1038.23%. The purchase prices were between $161.51 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $225.85. The stock is now traded at around $228.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 37,277 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 372.50%. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $54.36, with an estimated average price of $52.96. The stock is now traded at around $53.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 138,236 shares as of .Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 783.57%. The purchase prices were between $116.07 and $208.47, with an estimated average price of $183.36. The stock is now traded at around $165.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,212 shares as of .Added: WestRock Co (WRK)
Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in WestRock Co by 27.02%. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $43.68, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $32.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 346,194 shares as of .Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $21.35 and $62.03, with an estimated average price of $50.04.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank (KBE)
Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank. The sale prices were between $23.13 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $39.78.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Retail (XRT)
Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Retail. The sale prices were between $26.99 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $40.9.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $37.68 and $74.06, with an estimated average price of $61.Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $33.22 and $89.84, with an estimated average price of $74.34.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)
Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $135.05, with an estimated average price of $93.01.
