Markel Gayner Exits UnitedHealth, Unilever

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio)’s Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp. sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.

UnitedHealth Group

The guru closed the UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) position. The portfolio was impacted by -2.44%.

The American health insurance provider has a market cap of $269.55 billion and an enterprise value of $296.71 billion

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 24.8% and return on assets of 7.95% are outperforming 57% of companies in the healthcare plans industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.47 is below the industry median of 0.62.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.96% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.87% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)’s Lone Pine Capital with 0.45%.

Unilever

The guru exited its Unilever PLC (UL) holding. The portfolio was impacted by -1.21%.

The company has a market cap of $132.93 billion and an enterprise value of $157.96 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 44.88% and return on assets of 8.78% are outperforming 82% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.18 is below the industry median of 0.4.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.18% of outstanding shares.

The Scotts Miracle

The firm sold out the shares of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. (SMG), impacting the portfolio -0.62%.

The company, which provides gardening and lawncare products, has a market cap of $6.95 billion and an enterprise value of $9 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 77.91% and return on assets of 13.68% are outperforming 92% of companies in the agriculture industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.01 is below the industry median of 0.4.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.87% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.90% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.65%.

Hasbro

The investment firm closed its position in Hasbro Inc. (HAS). The trade had an impact of -0.53% on the portfolio.

The company provides entertainment to children and families with toys, games, movies and related services. It has a market cap of $9.42 billion and an enterprise value of $13.47 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.38% and return on assets of 6.09% are outperforming 78% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.24 is below the industry median of 0.45.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management with 0.39% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons with 0.20% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

The firm cut its Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) position by 13.37%. The trade had an impact of -0.22% on the portfolio.

The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion and an enterprise value of $77.21 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.58% and return on assets of 4.5`% are outperforming 63% of companies in the healthcare providers and services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The equity-asset ratio of 0.02 underperforms 94% of competitors.

Gayner is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.20% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders are Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)’s Gotham Asset Management with 0.08%.

Anthem

The firm reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 22.32%. The trade had an impact of -0.21% on the portfolio.

The provider of health insurance has a market cap of $67.72 billion and an enterprise value of $84.06 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.36% and return on assets of 6.16% are outperforming 52% of other companies in the healthcare plans industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.25 is below the industry median of 0.62.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.86% of outstanding shares, followed by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.22% and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.79%.

