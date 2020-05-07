T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Buys 8 Stocks

The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) bought shares of the following stocks in both the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

AbbVie

The guru increased the AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) position by 40% in the fourth quarter and then boosted it 67.72% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 1.71% in the portfolio.

The drug company has a market cap of $126.14 billion and a revenue of $152.94 billion.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.80% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35% and T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

American International Group

The firm raised the American International Group Inc. (AIG) stake by 6% in the fourth quarter and added 17.44% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 1.35% in the portfolio.

The insurance and financial services firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion and an enterprise value of $51.99 billion. Its revenue of $12.38 billion has fallen 5.20% over the last five years.

The company's largest guru shareholder is HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 2.39% of outstanding shares, followed by Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.84% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.67%.

Boeing

The investor increased the Boeing Co. (BA) holding by 0.48% in the fourth quarter and added 35.1% in the first quarter. The stock has a total weight of 1.49% in the portfolio.

The aerospace and defense firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion. Its revenue of $70.55 billion has risen 3.50% over the last five years.

Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)’ Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

CF Industries

In the fourth quarter, the guru increased its CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) position by 9.44%, raising it another 36.36% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 1.13% in the portfolio.

The company, which produces nitrogen fertilizers, has a market cap of $5.62 billion. Its revenue of $4.59 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 2.30% over the last five years.

Other notable guru shareholders of the company include Simons’ firm with 0.80% of outstanding shares, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management with 0.41% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13%.

DuPont de Nemours

The firm boosted the DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) position by 7.61% in the fourth quarter and then raised it by 90.68% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 1.43% in the portfolio.

The chemicals company has a market cap of $32.32 billion. Its revenue of $21.31 billion has fallen at an average annual rate of 33.20% over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)’s Maverick Capital with 0.97% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.68% and Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio)’s FPA Crescent Fund with 0.44%.

Equitable Holdings

In the fourth quarter, the guru boosted the Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) position by 82.31%. The firm also increased it by 20.03% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.57% in the portfolio.

The American financial services company has a market cap of $7.39 billion. Its revenue of $9.59 billion has declined at an average annual rate of 0.80% over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pzena with 4.90% of outstanding shares, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 3.26% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global Investors with 1.95%.

Flowserve

The guru bolstered the Flowserve Corp. (FLS) position by 18.18% in the fourth quarter and then raised it by 30.77% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.06% in the portfolio.

The company, which provides comprehensive flow control systems, has a market cap of $3.47 billion. Its revenue of $3.94 billion has fallen at an average annual rate of 3.90% over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 9.26% of outstanding shares, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)’s GAMCO Investors with 1.75%.

MetLife

The investor increased the MetLife Inc. (MET) holding by 5.32% in the fourth quarter and added 22.3% in the first quarter. The stock has a total weight of 1.52% in the portfolio.

The American life insurer has a market cap of $29.97 billion. Its revenue of $69.62 billion has risen 4% over the last five years.

Dodge & Cox is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 5.07% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.10% and Halvorsen with 0.73%.

