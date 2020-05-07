Jeff Auxier Comments on Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. ( NYSE:BAC

The projected economic slowdown and low interest rates have severely weakened banks’ outlooks. Bank of America increased loan loss reserves by $3.6 billion in the quarter. The Fed’s zero interest rate policy is terrible for the entire banking industry. A positive is BAC’s leadership in digital banking with 39.1 million digital customers. They have also kept a clean balance sheet with a common equity tier (CET1) ratio1 of 11.2%. Berkshire Hathaway owns close to a 10 % stake

About the author: