Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2402)

The Yacktman Fund Cuts Samsung, PepsiCo

Firm's largest sales of the 1st quarter

May 08, 2020 | About: ANTM +0% JNJ +0% PEP +0% KO +0% PG +0% XKRX:005935 +0%

The Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.

Samsung Electronics

The firm cut the Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (XKRX:005935) position by 14.71%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.89%.

6aa81bf1ba8e7a0e1fe43a9a18a6cfde.png

Procter & Gamble

The guru's firm curbed its Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) holding by 38.3%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.88%.

76ed5eb5f863186e5cf03a4e3e36e756.png

The consumer product manufacturer has a market cap of $284 billion and an enterprise value of $306.27 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.85% and return on assets of 4.29% are outperforming 64% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.43 is above the industry median of 0.4.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14% of outstanding shares, followed by the Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

Coca-Cola

The firm cut its position of Coca-Cola Co. (KO) by 40%, impacting the portfolio -1.85%.

6bd43acde633f669496ea3b74319e032.png

The producer of non-alcoholic beverages has a market cap of $193.62 billion and an enterprise value of $228.06 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 49.23% and return on assets of 10.24% are outperforming 82% of companies in the beverages, non-alcoholic industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.26 is below the industry median of 0.59.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway with 9.32% of outstanding shares, followed by the Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

PepsiCo

The investment firm cut its position in PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) by 23.81%. The trade had an impact of -1.14% on the portfolio.

881641dbe0018bed90179e01bbc2a3d2.png

The producer of beverages has a market cap of $184.70 billion and an enterprise value of $214.79 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 51.32% and return on assets of 9.24% are outperforming 74% of companies in the beverages, non-alcoholic industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.27 is below the industry median of 0.59.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49% of outstanding shares, followed by the Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17%.

Johnson & Johnson

The firm cut its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) position by 23.08%. The trade had an impact of -1.10% on the portfolio.

609e0c306af704e48e88ab342d1f42d8.png

The healthcare company has a market cap of $389 billion and an enterprise value of $398 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 28.73% and return on assets of 11.1% are outperforming 86% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.65 is below the industry median of 0.94.

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.18% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Grantham with 0.10%.

Anthem

The firm reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 40%. The trade had an impact of -1.01% on the portfolio.

b2f1ece85928b92278c0958e867a8da7.png

The private health insurance organization has a market cap of $68.05 billion and an enterprise value of $84.39 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.36% and return on assets of 6.16% outperform 52% of other companies in the healthcare plans industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.25 is below the industry median of 0.62.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.86% of outstanding shares, followed by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global Investors with 1.22% and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.79%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


