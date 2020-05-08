Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 1st-Quarter Contest

GuruFocus runs a contest every quarter in which people guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.

The first-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick THREE stocks you think he purchased in the three months from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2020 and post them into the “comments” section below this article.

Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It also excludes the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B).

Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian’s highly rated book, “Invest Like a Guru.”

Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett’s portfolio of first-quarter buys and sales on or around May 15. We’ll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Berkshire listed new positions in Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), the SPDR S&P500 (SPY) exchange-traded fund and the Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) ETF. It also added to its holdings of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY), Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) and RH (NYSE:RH).

More recently, at the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting this past weekend, Buffett revealed the insurance conglomerate completely sold out of its airline holdings in April, which included Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL).

What did it do in the first quarter? You tell us.

For more inspiration, see Buffett’s portfolio here.

Don’t forget to add your guesses in the comments below.

Good luck!

