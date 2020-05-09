Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of May 8

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Southern Co. (NYSE:SO), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Mondelez International Inc. Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares

Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares on May 1 at the average price of $50.52. The price of the stock has increased by 0.75% since.

Mondelez International Inc. is an American international confectionary, food and beverage company. The company is also a component of the NASDAQ-100 and the S&P 100. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, and as of May 8 it traded at $50.90.

On May 1, Mondelez International Inc. announced a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size product in the United States. The recall is being administered because while the outer packaging indicates that the product is of the cheese variety, the individually wrapped product contained is the peanut batter variety.

Southern Co. Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares

Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares on May 4 at the average price of $54.72. The price of the stock has increased by 1.26% since.

Southern Co. is an American gas and electric utility holding company that is currently the second largest utility company in the U.S. in terms of customer base. The company serves 9 million customers in six states through its subsidiaries. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, and as of May 8 it traded at $55.41.

On May 5, Southern Co. announced that Michael E. Britt was appointed as the President & CEO of Southern Telecom Inc., a subsidiary of Southern Co.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares

Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares on May 6 at the average price of $159.19. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is an American international manufacturing company that produces engineered fasteners and components, equipment and consumable systems and specialty products. The Fortune 200 company employs more than 50,000 people. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, and as of May 8 it traded at $161.01.

On May 8, Illinois Tool Works Inc. announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend on the company’s common stock of $1.07 per share for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend will be payable on July 15 to shareholders of record at the close of day on June 30.

Kinder Morgan Inc. Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares

Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares on April 30 at the average price of $15.35. The price of the stock has been flat since then.

Kinder Morgan Inc. is an American energy infrastructure company that specializes in owning and controlling oil and natural gas pipelines and terminals. Currently, the company is the largest energy infrastructure company in North America and operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and owns about 180 terminals. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, and as of May 8 it traded at $15.35.

On April 22, Kinder Morgan Inc. announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.2625 per share for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend will be payable on May 15 to shareholders of record at the close of day on May 4.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

