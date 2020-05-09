Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of May 8

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC), Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CINF), ProAssurance Corp. (NYSE:PRA) and The Brink's Co. (NYSE:BCO) have reached their three-year lows, according to GuruFocus data.

Wells Fargo & Co. declined to $25.43

The prices of Wells Fargo & Co. shares declined to $25.43 on May 8, which is 1.3% above the three-year low of $25.11.

Wells Fargo & Co. is an American international banking and financial services holding company. The bank is the world’s second largest bank by market capitalization and the third largest bank in the United States by assets.

Wells Fargo & Co. has a market cap of $104.26 billion; its shares were traded around $25.43 with a price-earnings ratio of 8.98 and price-sales ratio of 1.34. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Wells Fargo & Co. stocks is 8.03%. The forward dividend yield of Wells Fargo & Co. stocks is 8.03%.

On April 28, Wells Fargo & Co. announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a regular cash dividend of $0.51 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 8.

Cincinnati Financial Corp declined to $55.73

The prices of Cincinnati Financial Corp. shares have declined to $55.73 on May 8, which is 4.8% above the three-year low of $53.06.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. is an American insurance company that focuses on providing property and casualty insurance. The company has 1.01% of the domestic property and casualty insurance premiums, ranking it as the 20th largest insurance company by market share in the U.S. The company is also a component of the S&P 500.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. has a market cap of $8.96 billion; its shares were traded around $55.73 with a price-earnings ratio of 179.79 and price-sales ratio of 1.64. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Cincinnati Financial Corp. stocks is 4.10%. The forward dividend yield of Cincinnati Financial Corp. stocks is 4.30%. Cincinnati Financial Corp. had an annual average earnings growth of 8.40% over the past 10 years.

On May 4, Cincinnati Financial Corp. announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a regular cash dividend of $0.60. The dividend will be payable on July 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 17.

ProAssurance Corp declined to $15.95

The prices of ProAssurance Corp. shares have declined to $15.95 on May 8, which is 1.3% above the three-year low of $15.75.

ProAssurance Corp. is an American insurance company that focuses on selling professional liability insurance to physicians. The company is currently the fifth largest medical professional liability insurance writer and has over $5 billion in assets. The company is also a component of the S&P 600.

ProAssurance Corp. has a market cap of $858.820 million; its shares were traded around $15.95 with a price-earnings ratio of 797.50 and price-sales ratio of 0.85. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of ProAssurance Corp. stocks is 7.76%. The forward dividend yield of ProAssurance Corp. stocks is 7.76%.

On May 7, ProAssurance Corp. announced that the company’s Board of Directors has decided to reduce the quarterly dividend from $0.31 per share to $0.05 per share due. The cash dividend will be payable on July 8 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 11.

The Brink's Co. declined to $41.06

The prices of The Brink's Co. shares have declined to $41.06 on May 8, which is 2.1% above the three-year low of $40.18.

The Brink's Co. is an American international logistics and private security company that provides protection services. It is known for bullet resistant armored trucks, which carry money and valuable goods. The company is a component of the S&P 400.

The Brink's Co. has a market cap of $2.07 billion; its shares were traded around $41.06 with a price-earnings ratio of 72.04 and price-sales ratio of 0.57. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of The Brink's Co. stocks is 1.44%. The forward dividend yield of The Brink's Co. stocks is 1.44%. The Brink's Co. had an annual average earnings growth of 18.20% over the past 5 years.

On May 7, The Brink's Co. announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a regular cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 8.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

