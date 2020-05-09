3 Stocks With a Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratio

To enhance the number of chances to unearth value opportunities, investors may want to screen the market for stocks with a favorable forward price-earnings ratio.

The following stocks have a forward price-earnings ratio that is lower than the S&P 500 index's historical average of 15, making them of potential interest to value investors.

Integer Holdings Corp

The first company to consider is Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR), a Plano, Texas-based manufacturer of medical devices.

Integer Holdings has a forward price-earnings ratio of 14.71 (versus the industry median of 32.89), which results from Friday’s share price of $76.46 and analyst expectations of 5.5% growth in earnings per share over the next full fiscal year.

GuruFocus has assigned a moderate rating of 4 out of 10 to the company’s financial strength and a very good rating of 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock price has increased 1.54% in the past year for a market cap of $2.51 billion and a 52-week range of $46.01 to $99.95.

The stock has a buy recommendation rating on Wall Street and an average target price of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

The second company to consider is SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC), a Windsor, Connecticut-based provider of software products and related services to financial services and healthcare companies.

SS&C Technologies Holdings has a forward price-earnings ratio of 14.99 (versus the industry median of 24.33), which is the result of a share price of $58.50 as of May 8 and analyst expectations of $3.90 in EPS for the next full fiscal year.

GuruFocus has assigned a low rating of 3 out of 10 to the company’s financial strength but a high rating of 9 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock price was fairly flat in the past year. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a 52-week range of $29.51 to $67.73.

The stock has a buy recommendation rating on Wall Street and an average target price of $63.80.

FMC Corp

The third company to consider is FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC), a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based provider of several agricultural products for crop protection and plant health.

FMC Corp has a forward price-earnings ratio of 14.95 (versus the industry median of 17.24), which is the result of a share price of $93.48 as of May 8 and analyst expectations of EPS of $6.25 for the next full fiscal year.

GuruFocus has assigned a moderate rating of 4 out of 10 to the company’s financial strength and a higher rating of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock price has risen by almost 18% in the past year for a market capitalization of $12.1 billion and a 52-week range of $56.77 to $108.77.

The stock has a buy recommendation rating on Wall Street and an average target price of $109.68 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

