52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus’ list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Wells Fargo

The price of Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $25.43, which is 54.1% off the 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 8.8 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34 as of May 8. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 8.02%. The forward dividend yield is 8.02%.

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into three segments for reporting purposes: community banking, wholesale banking and wealth and investment management. The bulk of Wells' lending takes place in the U.S.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $650 million compared to $5.86 billion for the first quarter of 2019.

The Brink's Co.

The price of The Brink's Co. (NYSE:BCO) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $41.06, which is 58.6% off the 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 126.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57 as of May 8. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 1.46%. The forward dividend yield is 1.46%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 18.20% over the past five years.

The Brink's Co. is a provider of secure logistics and security solutions for cash and other valuables. The company operates two primary business segments: core services and high-value services. Core services provides secure transportation of cash and new currency between businesses, financial institutions and central banks, as well as ATM management services. High-value services offer transport of valuables such as diamonds and jewelry, as well as cash-management services.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million compared to $13.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

