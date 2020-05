Steven Romick Comments on American International Group

During the initial market decline, AIG ( NYSE:AIG ) sank more than 60 percent, dramatically underperforming its peers in what we believe will prove to be an overreaction. Life insurance companies were down 40 percent to 50 percent while their property and casualty, or P&C, peers were down 20 percent to 30 percent. 8 Our conviction in AIG stems from several factors. We do not think its life insurance business, which accounts for 40 percent of premiums, will be overly affected as we are thankfully seeing a flattening of the COVID-19 infection curve. Its P&C business, generating about 60 percent of premiums, does not cover pandemics. Some states have said they may try to force coverage of pandemics, but we are confident the U.S. Constitution does not allow such a retroactive revision. There also is a case to be made that reduced activity around the country will lower P&C claims. We believe that AIG has earnings power in the next few years of around $6 per share. Panicked selling caused its stock price to trade as low as an unchallenging 0.3 times tangible equity. We added to the Fund’s position in AIG on this weakness.