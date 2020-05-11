Steven Romick Comments on Booking Holdings

We purchased Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), or “Booking,” at what we believe are low double-digit multiples of enterprise-value-to-trailing earnings. We did not take this position, however, simply because it was trading at a low multiple of our estimate of trailing or normalized earnings. Instead, Booking attracted us with, in our view, the long-term strength of its business and a strong balance sheet with net cash, further complemented by several billion dollars of investments in various securities. We also expect Booking to pare its expense structure, albeit with some lag, to protect profitability. We believe those attributes should more than sufficiently ensure that Booking emerges from the other side of this pandemic in a stronger position than its poorly financed peers. Regardless of what the new normal looks like, we are highly confident that Booking, with excellent stewards of its business and capital at the helm, will emerge as a profitable company generating excellent free cash flow.
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg
Disclaimers: GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The gurus may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC.
Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.