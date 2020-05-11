  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sydnee Gatewood
Steven Romick Comments on Booking Holdings

Guru stock highlight

May 11, 2020 | About: BKNG +0%
We purchased Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), or “Booking,” at what we believe are low double-digit multiples of enterprise-value-to-trailing earnings. We did not take this position, however, simply because it was trading at a low multiple of our estimate of trailing or normalized earnings. Instead, Booking attracted us with, in our view, the long-term strength of its business and a strong balance sheet with net cash, further complemented by several billion dollars of investments in various securities. We also expect Booking to pare its expense structure, albeit with some lag, to protect profitability. We believe those attributes should more than sufficiently ensure that Booking emerges from the other side of this pandemic in a stronger position than its poorly financed peers. Regardless of what the new normal looks like, we are highly confident that Booking, with excellent stewards of its business and capital at the helm, will emerge as a profitable company generating excellent free cash flow.

From Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio)'s FPA Crescent Fund first-quarter 2020 shareholder commentary.

