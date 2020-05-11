US Indexes Post Some Gains Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 24,221.99 on Monday with a loss of 109.33 points or -0.45%. The S&P 500 closed at 2,930.19 for a gain of 0.39 points or 0.01%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 9,192.34 for a gain of 71.02 points or 0.78%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 27.74 for a loss of 0.24 points or -0.86%.

Monday’s market movers

The major indexes were mostly higher Monday, but stocks ended mostly flat across the board. There were no major reports on the economic calendar. The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.125%, six-month bills at a rate of 0.155% and three-year notes at a rate of 0.230%. The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 0.713%.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) gained 31.75% Monday to close at $208.95. The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval for the use of Quidel’s coronavirus tests, which can provide results in minutes. The White House announced the requirement for masks after several positive coronavirus tests. Across the U.S., the total infection count increased to 1,346,800.

In speeches Monday, economic officials downplayed any need for negative rates. Most economic advisors see a dismal second quarter with a recovery in the second half of the year.

In the S&P 500, health care and technology led gains. In the S&P 100, the following stocks led gains and losses:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) +4.62%

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) +4.4%

Target (NYSE:TGT) +3.91%

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) +3.32%

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) +2.7%

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) +2.53%

Merck ( MRK) +2.06%

Apple ( AAPL) +1.69%

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) +1.49%

Alphabet A (GOOGL) +1.43%

Citigroup (C) -4.77%

General Motors (GM) -4.7%

American Express (AXP) -4.56%

Raytheon (RTN) -4.47%

Bank of America (BAC) -4.24%

Capital One (COF) -4.14%

U.S. Bancorp (USB) -3.91%

Schlumberger (SLB) -3.63%

MetLife (MET) -3.51%

Boeing (BA) -3.49%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,321.24 for a loss of 8.40 points or -0.63%. The S&P 600 closed at 756.76 for a loss of 14.11 points or -1.83%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 9,135.38 for a gain of 9.88 points or 0.11%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 6,337.31 for a loss of 188.36 points or -2.89%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,663.48 for a loss of 12.70 points or -0.76%; the S&P 100 at 1,348.31 for a gain of 3.12 points or 0.23%; the Nasdaq 100 at 9,298.92 for a gain of 78.57 points or 0.85%; the Russell 3000 at 1,700.03 for a loss of 0.49 points or -0.029%; the Russell 1000 at 1,616.24 for a gain of 0.14 points or 0.0087%; the Wilshire 5000 at 29,706.79 for a loss of 11.43 points or -0.038%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 560.07 for a loss of 7.17 points or -1.26%.

