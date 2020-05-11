  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1201)  | Author's Website |

Kahn Brothers Buys Buffett’s JPMorgan During the 1st Quarter

Firm of the late Irving Kahn establishes position in a Berkshire bank holding

May 11, 2020 | About: JPM +0% PTEN +0% VRAY +0% BP +0% BRK.A +0% BRK.B +0%

Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio), the firm founded by the late Irving Kahn and his two brothers Alan and Thomas, disclosed this week that its top four buys during the first quarter included a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and boosts to Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and BP PLC (NYSE:BP).

According to the firm’s website, Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio)’ investment philosophy has, over time, evolved from Benjamin Graham’s original “discount to net asset purchase” model to a contrarian value strategy focusing on margin of safety and long-term capital appreciation. The firm employs a bottom-up stock selection approach and invests in undervalued, out-of-favor companies.

b0e704c7d653e76f7596431761a58214.png

As of quarter-end, the firm’s $547 million equity portfolio contains 48 stocks, with 43.24% weight in health care and 31.30% weight in energy.

b2926488d68f9dae2e1421ed764519ba.png

New buy: JPMorgan

The firm purchased 3,935 shares of JPMorgan, giving the position 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $122.27 during the first quarter.

131507cbb873e20988a828359f64f662.png

The New York-based bank operates four business segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking and asset and wealth management. According to GuruFocus, JPMorgan’s equity-to-asset ratio of 0.08 and debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27 underperform 69.40% and 72.85% of global competitors, suggesting low financial strength.

ada06e4633e8afbc3a109db7f54be7c5.png

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has not released its March-quarter portfolio as the deadline is 45 days until after the quarter ends. As of the December 2019 filing, Berkshire owns 59,514,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase.

0189211424035dda909784cd6a05d820.png

Other gurus with holdings in JPMorgan Chase include Dodge & Cox and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio).

a639fd682ad777407849bb4fa3f435a0.png

Patterson-UTI Energy

The firm added 424,300 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, increasing the stake 16.38% and the equity portfolio 0.18%. Shares averaged $6.60 during the first quarter.

e5bff3a8a981510b26875995cb5fdedc.png

The Houston-based company operates a fleet of over 315 land rigs, which it markets to independent and small producers. GuruFocus ranks the company’s financial strength 4 out of 10: Although the equity-to-asset ratio outperforms over 72.45% of global competitors, Patterson-UTI has a low Piotroski F-score of 3 and a weak Altman Z-score of 0.41.

b566ebcf379222be25fe053f0c92cc61.png

ViewRay

The firm added 72,000 shares of ViewRay, increasing the holding 13.49% and the equity portfolio 0.03%

b89f8613f5463403aa5c7b4e6f235834.png

The Oakwood Village, Ohio-based company designs, manufactures and markets radiation therapy systems that provide real-time imaging during radiation treatment, including MRI. According to GuruFocus, ViewRay’s equity-to-asset and debt-to-equity ratios are outperforming just over 42% of global competitors, suggesting moderately low financial strength.

4b8baf672a45bb7111d0bec1ad9e05e6.png

BP

The firm added 4,705 shares of BP, increasing the position 0.29% and the equity portfolio 0.02%. Shares averaged $32.57 during the first quarter.

08a59f096c4fe61b2bf0b0cbb0e1c0dc.png

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based energy company’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on the heels of debt ratios underperforming over 60% of global competitors.

dcbec46ad8355cb30dc264656110853c.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)