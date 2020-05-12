Weitz Investment Exits Booking, Trims Expedia

Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio)’s Weitz Investment Management Inc. sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.

Booking

The firm closed the Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) position. The portfolio was impacted by -2.09%.

The online travel agency has a market cap of $57.75 billion and an enterprise value of $59.55 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 60.87% and return on assets of 16.26% are outperforming 98% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.8 is above the industry median of 0.45.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 3.47% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.75% and the Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52%.

Colfax

The firm closed its Colfax Corp. (CFX) holding. The portfolio was impacted by -1.79%.

The producer of welding equipment and medical devices has a market cap of $3.12 billion and an enterprise value of $5.52 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -14.38% and return on assets of -5.25% are underperforming 90% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is below the industry median of 0.91.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.14% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.49%.

Expedia

The firm cut its position of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) by 89.62%, impacting the portfolio by -1.10%.

The online travel agency has a market cap of $9.53 billion and an enterprise value of $12.73 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.66% and return on assets of 2.72% are outperforming 59% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.7 is above the industry median of 0.45.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.66% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management with 0.27% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25%.

Liberty Broadband

The investment firm cut its position in Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK) by 16.52%. The trade had an impact of -0.89% on the portfolio.

The telecommunications giant has a market cap of $22.82 billion and an enterprise value of $23.37 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 1.16% and return on assets of 1.02% are underperforming 55% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.03 is below the industry median of 0.88.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio)’s Coatue Management with 4.42% of outstanding shares, followed by George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.12% and Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.61%.

Dollar Tree

The firm closed its Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) position. The trade had an impact of -0.74% on the portfolio.

The operator of discount stores has a market cap of $18.48 billion and an enterprise value of $28.28 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.95% and return on assets of 4.51% are outperforming 74% of companies in the retail, defensive industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.05 is below the industry median of 0.38.

Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 1.92% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Cohen with 0.44% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)’s Maverick Capital with 0.31%.

TransDigm

The firm exited its holding in TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG). The trade had an impact of -0.63% on the portfolio.

The manufacturer of electronic and power motion control for military aircraft and helicopters has a market cap of $18.87 billion and an enterprise value of $34.77 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on assets of 6.44% is outperforming 78% of other companies in the aerospace and defense industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is below the industry median of 0.52.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management with 3.85% of outstanding shares, followed by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)’s Lone Pine Capital with 2.34% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.71%.

