6 Stocks John Hussman Continues to Buy

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Hussman Strategic Advisors, Inc. bought shares of the following stocks in both the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

AT&T

The guru boosted the AT&T Inc. (T) position by 2,500% in the fourth quarter and then added 98.08% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.81% in the portfolio.

The company, which operates in the telecommunication services industry, has a market cap of $208.12 billion. Its revenue of $4.99 billion has fallen 0.80% over the last five years.

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.21% of outstanding shares, followed by Paul Singer (Trades, Portfolio)’s Elliott Management with 0.07% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.06%.

Biogen

The firm boosted the Biogen Inc. (BIIB) stake by 33.33% in the fourth quarter and 29.25% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 1.10% in the portfolio.

The company, which operates in the drug manufacturers industry, has a market cap of $54.26 billion and an enterprise value of $56.75 billion. Its revenue of $14.42 billion has risen 13% over the last five years.

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 8.73% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 2.63% and Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.93%.

Cognizant

The investor increased the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) holding by 100% in the fourth quarter and raised it by 25% in the first quarter. The stock has a total weight of 0.31% in the portfolio.

The IT services provider has a market cap of $29.59 billion. Its revenue of $249.07 billion has fallen 12% over the last five years.

Dodge & Cox is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 3.12% of outstanding shares, followed by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.72% and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.64%.

Corcept Therapeutics

In the fourth quarter, the guru increased the Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) position by 67.22%, then raised it another 50.24% in the first quarter. The stock has a total weight of 0.49% in the portfolio.

The company, which develops drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders, has a market cap of $1.60 billion. Its revenue of $33.01 billion has climbed at an average annual rate of 58.80% over the last five years.

Other notable guru shareholders of the company include Simons’ firm with 6.78% of outstanding shares, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)’s Gotham Asset Management with 0.07%.

Sleep Number

Hussman’s firm bolstered the Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) position by 1.43% in the fourth quarter and then raised it by 28.17% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.24% in the portfolio.

The company, which provides beds, bedding and similar, has a market cap of $888.21 million. Its revenue of $1.74 billion has risen at an average annual rate of 21.50% over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)’s Maverick Capital with 0.98% of outstanding shares, followed by Greenblatt with 0.21% and Jones with 0.17%.

Starbucks

In the fourth quarter, the guru added to the Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) position by 24.39%, then raised it by 10.2% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 1% in the portfolio.

The cafe chain has a market cap of $88.65 billion. Its revenue of $26.66 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 13.80% over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Pershing Square with 0.47% of outstanding shares, followed by Renaissance Technologies with 0.42% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%.

Ubiquiti

The guru raised the Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) position by 1.75% in the fourth quarter and then bolstered it by 0.74% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.78% in the portfolio.

The company, which provides wireless and wireline network equipment, has a market cap of $11.99 billion. Its revenue of $1.25 billion has risen at an average annual rate of 22% over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons’ firm with 0.96% of outstanding shares, followed by Maverick Capital with 0.09% and Hussman’s firm with 0.03%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.