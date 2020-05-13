  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Margaret Moran
Margaret Moran
Articles (191) 

David Tepper: This Is the Most Overvalued Stock Market Since ‘99

The founder of Appaloosa Management comments on overall market valuation

May 13, 2020 | About: AMZN +0% GOOGL +0%

On May 13, David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Appaloosa Management, commented on the state of the U.S. stock market on CNBC’s “Halftime Report.”

Asked whether he agreed with Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio)’s statement that the risk-reward ratio was the worst he’s seen in his career, Tepper described the stock market as “maybe the second-most overvalued stock market I’ve ever seen… I would say ’99 was more overvalued.”

The guru did say that prices were a little less risky after the Wednesday selloff, but that he still saw these valuations as high, saying that “the market is, by anybody’s standards, pretty full.”

He also pointed out that the Fed had put a lot of money into markets, contributing to optimism and higher valuations. Thus, some Big Tech stocks such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) may be “fully valued.”

The Shiller price-earnings ratio, a measure of overall stock market valuation, stands at 26.4, which is 55.4% higher than the historical mean of 17. This seems to support the claim that the stock market is overvalued, as buying at this ratio implies an average future return of 0.4% per year. The Shiller P/E ratio reached its historical high of 44.2 on Dec. 1, 1999.

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Margaret Moran

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)