  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2053) 

3 High Earnings Return Stocks to Consider

Their yields beat the 20-year high quality market corporate bonds

May 14, 2020 | About: HON +0% CMI +0% RCI +0%

Picking stocks that more than double the earnings return that 20-year high-quality corporate bonds are giving to their holders could be of help to unearth value opportunities, in my opinion. Holders of these bonds, which represent corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A and single-A companies, are currently being offered at a 3.26% monthly return.

The following stocks have earnings returns of more than 6.52% and price-earnings ratios standing below 15.34.

Honeywell International Inc

Shares of Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) traded at a price of $122.97 per unit at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $86.31 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based global diversified technology and manufacturing company offers an earnings yield of 7.08% and has a price-earnings ratio of 14.13.

The share price has declined by 30.5% so far this year, but Wall Street sell-side analysts predict that it will bounce back up to the price target of $153.57 per share, gaining nearly 25% from Wednesday’s closing price.

GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a higher rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Cummins Inc

Shares of Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) traded at a price of $147.68 per unit at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $21.79 billion.

The Columbus, Indiana-based manufacturer and distributor of diesel and natural gas powered engines to several industries worldwide offers an earnings yield of 9.23% and has a price-earnings ratio of 10.84.

The share price has declined by 17.5% so far this year. However, Wall Street sell-side analysts forecast that it will rebound strongly and hit the price target of $168.19 per share, marking an almost 14% growth from Wednesday’s closing price.

GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 6 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength and a high rating of 9 out of 10 for its profitability.

Rogers Communications Inc

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) traded at a price of $39.59 per unit at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $20.19 billion.

The Canadian telecommunication services company offers an earnings yield of 6.96% and a price-earnings ratio of 14.36.

The share price has declined by 20.3% so far this year. However, Wall Street sell-side analysts predict that it will outperform and have set an average target price of $47.06, which represents a nearly 20% upside from Wednesday's closing price.

GuruFocus assigned the stock a low rating of 3 out of 10 for its financial strength and a high rating of 9 out of 10 for its profitability.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
If somebody asks what being a value investor means, Alberto Abaterusso would answer, “The value investor is not just the possessor of the security that represents the company, but he is the owner of that company. As an owner of the company the value investor is actively involved in the dynamics of that company and his first concern is how to have sales progressively growing. Also, the value investor is probably one of the most demanding persons in the world concerning sales.”

Abaterusso is a freelance writer based in The Netherlands. He primarily writes about gold, silver and precious metals mining stocks. His articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. Alberto holds an MBA from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)