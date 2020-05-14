3 High Earnings Return Stocks to Consider

Picking stocks that more than double the earnings return that 20-year high-quality corporate bonds are giving to their holders could be of help to unearth value opportunities, in my opinion. Holders of these bonds, which represent corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A and single-A companies, are currently being offered at a 3.26% monthly return.
The following stocks have earnings returns of more than 6.52% and price-earnings ratios standing below 15.34.
Honeywell International Inc
Shares of Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) traded at a price of $122.97 per unit at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $86.31 billion.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based global diversified technology and manufacturing company offers an earnings yield of 7.08% and has a price-earnings ratio of 14.13.
The share price has declined by 30.5% so far this year, but Wall Street sell-side analysts predict that it will bounce back up to the price target of $153.57 per share, gaining nearly 25% from Wednesday’s closing price.
GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a higher rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.
Cummins Inc
Shares of Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) traded at a price of $147.68 per unit at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $21.79 billion.
The Columbus, Indiana-based manufacturer and distributor of diesel and natural gas powered engines to several industries worldwide offers an earnings yield of 9.23% and has a price-earnings ratio of 10.84.
The share price has declined by 17.5% so far this year. However, Wall Street sell-side analysts forecast that it will rebound strongly and hit the price target of $168.19 per share, marking an almost 14% growth from Wednesday’s closing price.
GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 6 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength and a high rating of 9 out of 10 for its profitability.
Rogers Communications Inc
Shares of Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) traded at a price of $39.59 per unit at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $20.19 billion.
The Canadian telecommunication services company offers an earnings yield of 6.96% and a price-earnings ratio of 14.36.
The share price has declined by 20.3% so far this year. However, Wall Street sell-side analysts predict that it will outperform and have set an average target price of $47.06, which represents a nearly 20% upside from Wednesday's closing price.
GuruFocus assigned the stock a low rating of 3 out of 10 for its financial strength and a high rating of 9 out of 10 for its profitability.
Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.
About the author:
Abaterusso is a freelance writer based in The Netherlands. He primarily writes about gold, silver and precious metals mining stocks. His articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. Alberto holds an MBA from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro.