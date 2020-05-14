Viking Global Investors Trims Facebook, Uber

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global Investors LP, sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.
The firm cut the Facebook Inc. (FB) position by 68.43%. The portfolio was impacted by -4.19%.
The social network company has a market cap of $584 billion and an enterprise value of $534 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 22.03% and return on assets of 16.83% are outperforming 84% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 5.83 is above the industry median of 3.91.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management with 0.29% of outstanding shares, followed by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19% and the Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)’ Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund with 0.16%.
Monster Beverage
The firm closed its Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) position. The trade had an impact of -3.85% on the portfolio.
The producer of energy drinks has a market cap of $34.32 billion and an enterprise value of $33.41 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 28.26% and return on assets of 22.59% are outperforming 92% of companies in the beverages, non-alcoholic industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 30.85 is above the industry median of 0.49.
Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 2.13% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Sands with 1.37% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)’s Maverick Capital with 0.35%.
Square
The firm closed its Square Inc. (SQ) holding. The portfolio was impacted by -2.94%.
The provider of payment services has a market cap of $32.42 billion and an enterprise value of $31.14 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 21.73% and return on assets of 6.52% are outperforming 80 of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.6 is below the industry median of 2.24.
Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)’s Lone Pine Capital is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 2.02% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio)’s Coatue Management with 0.66% and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund with 0.51%.
ServiceNow
The firm cut its position of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) by 75.72%, impacting the portfolio by -2.76%.
The developer of software for enterprise customers has a market cap of $68.9 billion and an enterprise value of $68.24 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 40.85% and return on assets of 13.02% are outperforming 89% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.55 is below the industry median of 2.24.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Sands with 2.63% of outstanding shares, followed by Laffont’s firm with 1.44% and Mandel’s firm with 0.81%.
Anthem
The investment firm cut its position in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 41.33%. The trade had an impact of -1.81% on the portfolio.
The health insurance organization has a market cap of $67.52 billion and an enterprise value of $83.85 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.36% and return on assets of 6.16% are outperforming 55% of companies in the healthcare plans industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.25 is below the industry median of 0.69.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.86% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.85% and Halvorsen’s firm with 0.72%.
Uber
The firm reduced its holding in Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) by 31.15%. The trade had an impact of -1.65% on the portfolio.
The ridesharing and technology company has a market cap of $57.26 billion and an enterprise value of $57.43 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 1 out of 10. The return on assets of -34.88% and return on equity of -108.46% are underperforming 82% of other companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.06 is below the industry median of 2.24.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Halvorsen’s firm with 1.51% of outstanding shares, followed by Tiger Global Management with 1.25% and Segalas with 0.51%.
