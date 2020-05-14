US Indexes Close With Gains Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 23,625.34 on Thursday with a gain of 377.37 points or 1.62%. The S&P 500 closed at 2,852.50 for a gain of 32.50 points or 1.15%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 8,943.72 for a gain of 80.55 points or 0.91%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 32.39 for a loss of 2.89 points or -8.19%.

Thursday’s market movers

U.S. stocks ended higher Thursday after two down days. Investors were slightly more optimistic about a slowing rate of unemployment claims, though the Commerce Department’s weekly report showed 2.98 million people requesting payouts.

First-quarter earnings reports began to slow, with many retailer reports marking the end next week. In the S&P 500, financials and consumer discretionary led gains. On the economic calendar, reports affecting market trading included the following:

Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market report. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.28%, up from 3.26%.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.72%, down from 2.73%.

Export and import prices were released. Export prices decreased 3.3% in April and 7% year over year. Import prices decreased 2.6% in April and 6.8% year over year.

About 2.981 million applied for jobless claims, down from last week’s 3.176 million. Continuing jobless claims increased to 22.833 million from 22.377 million.

The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.090% and eight-week bills at a rate of 0.110%.

In the S&P 100, the following stocks led gains for the day:

Capital One (NYSE:COF) 9.62%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) 7.41%

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) 6.79%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) 5.84%

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) 4.54%

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 4.53%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) 4.3%

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) 4.15%

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) 4.15%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,237.56 for a gain of 4.30 points or 0.35%. The S&P 600 closed at 703.17 for a gain of 2.58 points or 0.37%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 8,628.50 for a gain of 52.57 points or 0.61%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 5,842.50 for a gain of 73.40 points or 1.27%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,567.15 for a gain of 16.45 points or 1.06%; the S&P 100 at 1,317.39 for a gain of 14.52 points or 1.11%; the Nasdaq 100 at 9,094.43 for a gain of 94.35 points or 1.05%; the Russell 3000 at 1,648.61 for a gain of 18.24 points or 1.12%; the Russell 1000 at 1,570.65 for a gain of 18.09 points or 1.17%; the Wilshire 5000 at 28,823.10 for a gain of 322.10 points or 1.13%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 539.80 for a gain of 6.47 points or 1.21%.

