US Indexes Close With Gains Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 23,625.34 on Thursday with a gain of 377.37 points or 1.62%. The S&P 500 closed at 2,852.50 for a gain of 32.50 points or 1.15%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 8,943.72 for a gain of 80.55 points or 0.91%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 32.39 for a loss of 2.89 points or -8.19%.
Thursday’s market movers
U.S. stocks ended higher Thursday after two down days. Investors were slightly more optimistic about a slowing rate of unemployment claims, though the Commerce Department’s weekly report showed 2.98 million people requesting payouts.
First-quarter earnings reports began to slow, with many retailer reports marking the end next week. In the S&P 500, financials and consumer discretionary led gains. On the economic calendar, reports affecting market trading included the following:
- Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market report. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.28%, up from 3.26%.
- The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.72%, down from 2.73%.
- Export and import prices were released. Export prices decreased 3.3% in April and 7% year over year. Import prices decreased 2.6% in April and 6.8% year over year.
- About 2.981 million applied for jobless claims, down from last week’s 3.176 million. Continuing jobless claims increased to 22.833 million from 22.377 million.
- The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.090% and eight-week bills at a rate of 0.110%.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with COF. Click here to check it out.
- COF 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of COF
- Peter Lynch Chart of COF
In the S&P 100, the following stocks led gains for the day:
- Capital One (NYSE:COF) 9.62%
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) 7.41%
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) 6.79%
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) 5.84%
- UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) 4.54%
- Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 4.53%
- Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) 4.3%
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) 4.15%
- JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) 4.15%
Small-cap stocks
In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,237.56 for a gain of 4.30 points or 0.35%. The S&P 600 closed at 703.17 for a gain of 2.58 points or 0.37%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 8,628.50 for a gain of 52.57 points or 0.61%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 5,842.50 for a gain of 73.40 points or 1.27%.
Other notable indexes
Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,567.15 for a gain of 16.45 points or 1.06%; the S&P 100 at 1,317.39 for a gain of 14.52 points or 1.11%; the Nasdaq 100 at 9,094.43 for a gain of 94.35 points or 1.05%; the Russell 3000 at 1,648.61 for a gain of 18.24 points or 1.12%; the Russell 1000 at 1,570.65 for a gain of 18.09 points or 1.17%; the Wilshire 5000 at 28,823.10 for a gain of 322.10 points or 1.13%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 539.80 for a gain of 6.47 points or 1.21%.
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.