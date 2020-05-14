  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Julie Young
US Indexes Close With Gains Thursday

S&P 500 gains 1.15%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 23,625.34 on Thursday with a gain of 377.37 points or 1.62%. The S&P 500 closed at 2,852.50 for a gain of 32.50 points or 1.15%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 8,943.72 for a gain of 80.55 points or 0.91%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 32.39 for a loss of 2.89 points or -8.19%.

Thursday’s market movers

U.S. stocks ended higher Thursday after two down days. Investors were slightly more optimistic about a slowing rate of unemployment claims, though the Commerce Department’s weekly report showed 2.98 million people requesting payouts.

First-quarter earnings reports began to slow, with many retailer reports marking the end next week. In the S&P 500, financials and consumer discretionary led gains. On the economic calendar, reports affecting market trading included the following:

  • Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market report. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.28%, up from 3.26%.
  • The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.72%, down from 2.73%.
  • Export and import prices were released. Export prices decreased 3.3% in April and 7% year over year. Import prices decreased 2.6% in April and 6.8% year over year.
  • About 2.981 million applied for jobless claims, down from last week’s 3.176 million. Continuing jobless claims increased to 22.833 million from 22.377 million.
  • The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.090% and eight-week bills at a rate of 0.110%.

In the S&P 100, the following stocks led gains for the day:

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,237.56 for a gain of 4.30 points or 0.35%. The S&P 600 closed at 703.17 for a gain of 2.58 points or 0.37%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 8,628.50 for a gain of 52.57 points or 0.61%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 5,842.50 for a gain of 73.40 points or 1.27%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,567.15 for a gain of 16.45 points or 1.06%; the S&P 100 at 1,317.39 for a gain of 14.52 points or 1.11%; the Nasdaq 100 at 9,094.43 for a gain of 94.35 points or 1.05%; the Russell 3000 at 1,648.61 for a gain of 18.24 points or 1.12%; the Russell 1000 at 1,570.65 for a gain of 18.09 points or 1.17%; the Wilshire 5000 at 28,823.10 for a gain of 322.10 points or 1.13%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 539.80 for a gain of 6.47 points or 1.21%.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

