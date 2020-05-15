  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
3 High-Yield Stocks for the Dividend Investor

Their dividend yields outperform the S&P 500

May 15, 2020 | About: SCMWY +0% IMBBY +0% HAS +0%

Dividend investors may want to consider the following companies, since they are currently outperforming the S&P 500 in terms of a higher dividend yield. As of May 14, the benchmark for the U.S. market grants a dividend yield of 2.09%, while the following stocks are currently offering more than 4%.

Swisscom AG

The first company to consider is Swisscom AG (SCMWY), a Swiss telecommunication services operator.

Based on Thursday's closing price of $50.97 per American Depositary Receipt, Swisscom grants a yield of 4.51% for both trailing 12-month and forward dividend.

The current dividend yield is high compared to its historical values, suggesting that the stock is a profitable investment.

GuruFocus assigned the company a moderate financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a very good rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a hold recommendation rating with an average target price of $50.13 per ADR.

The stock price has risen by 6.7% over the past year, determining a market cap of $26.4 billion and a 52-week range of $46.05 to $58.84.

The 14-day relative strength index of 42 tells that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Imperial Brands PLC

The second company to consider is Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY), a British tobacco manufacturer.

Based on Thursday’s closing price of $19.49 per ADR, Imperial Brands grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 13.51% and a forward dividend yield of 18.34%.

The current dividend yield of Imperial Brands is high compared to its historical values, indicating that the stock is a profitable investment.

GuruFocus assigned the company a moderate financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a positive profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued an overweight recommendation rating for this stock with an average target price of $24.59 per ADR.

The stock price has fallen by 28.2% in the past year for a market capitalization of $18.45 billion and a 52-week range of $14.42 to $32.93.

The 14-day relative strength index of 47 indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Hasbro Inc

The third company to consider is Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS), the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based leisure company focusing on play and entertainment.

Based on Thursday’s closing price of $64.62 per share, Hasbro grants 4.21% for both the trailing 12-month dividend and the forward dividend yield.

The current dividend yield of Hasbro is the highest on record for the company, indicating that the stock is a profitable investment.

GuruFocus assigned the company a moderate financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued an overweight recommendation rating with an average target share price of $87.

The share price has decreased by 34.2% over the past year, determining a market cap of $8.85 billion and a 52-week range of $41.33 to $126.87.

The 14-day relative strength index of 41 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
If somebody asks what being a value investor means, Alberto Abaterusso would answer, “The value investor is not just the possessor of the security that represents the company, but he is the owner of that company. As an owner of the company the value investor is actively involved in the dynamics of that company and his first concern is how to have sales progressively growing. Also, the value investor is probably one of the most demanding persons in the world concerning sales.”

Abaterusso is a freelance writer based in The Netherlands. He primarily writes about gold, silver and precious metals mining stocks. His articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. Alberto holds an MBA from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro.

