3 High-Yield Stocks for the Dividend Investor

Dividend investors may want to consider the following companies, since they are currently outperforming the S&P 500 in terms of a higher dividend yield. As of May 14, the benchmark for the U.S. market grants a dividend yield of 2.09%, while the following stocks are currently offering more than 4%.

Swisscom AG

The first company to consider is Swisscom AG (SCMWY), a Swiss telecommunication services operator.

Based on Thursday's closing price of $50.97 per American Depositary Receipt, Swisscom grants a yield of 4.51% for both trailing 12-month and forward dividend.

The current dividend yield is high compared to its historical values, suggesting that the stock is a profitable investment.

GuruFocus assigned the company a moderate financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a very good rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a hold recommendation rating with an average target price of $50.13 per ADR.

The stock price has risen by 6.7% over the past year, determining a market cap of $26.4 billion and a 52-week range of $46.05 to $58.84.

The 14-day relative strength index of 42 tells that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Imperial Brands PLC

The second company to consider is Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY), a British tobacco manufacturer.

Based on Thursday’s closing price of $19.49 per ADR, Imperial Brands grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 13.51% and a forward dividend yield of 18.34%.

The current dividend yield of Imperial Brands is high compared to its historical values, indicating that the stock is a profitable investment.

GuruFocus assigned the company a moderate financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a positive profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued an overweight recommendation rating for this stock with an average target price of $24.59 per ADR.

The stock price has fallen by 28.2% in the past year for a market capitalization of $18.45 billion and a 52-week range of $14.42 to $32.93.

The 14-day relative strength index of 47 indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Hasbro Inc

The third company to consider is Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS), the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based leisure company focusing on play and entertainment.

Based on Thursday’s closing price of $64.62 per share, Hasbro grants 4.21% for both the trailing 12-month dividend and the forward dividend yield.

The current dividend yield of Hasbro is the highest on record for the company, indicating that the stock is a profitable investment.

GuruFocus assigned the company a moderate financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued an overweight recommendation rating with an average target share price of $87.

The share price has decreased by 34.2% over the past year, determining a market cap of $8.85 billion and a 52-week range of $41.33 to $126.87.

The 14-day relative strength index of 41 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

