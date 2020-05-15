Warren Buffett Buys No New Stocks in 1st Quarter, but Expands PNC Financial Stake

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s $413.07 billion conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), disclosed its equity portfolio for the first quarter of 2020 on Friday.

Despite having a record $137 billion to spend on stocks, the renowned guru and his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, did not enter any new positions during the three months ended March 31. They did, however, expand the firm’s holding of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.08%.

In addition, they increased the firm’s Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) positions, which were later eliminated in April along with its stakes in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

The long-term investors also exited positions in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the quarter, as well as trimmed a slew of other holdings, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), Synchrony Financial (SYF), VeriSign Inc. (VRSN), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB).

Valued at $175.53 billion, the equity portfolio consisted of 50 stocks as of March 31. A majority of the portfolio was invested in financial services stocks at 37%, while the technology sector has a weight of 37.01% and the consumer defensive space represents 15.74%.

Buffett’s five largest holdings as of the end of the quarter, accounting for over half of the portfolio, were Apple Inc. (AAPL), Bank of America Corp. (BAC), The Coca-Cola Co. (KO), American Express Co. (AXP) and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC).

PNC Financial

Berkshire invested in 526,930 shares of PNC Financial, bringing its total stake up to nearly 9.2 million shares. It now represents 0.50% of the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $135.33 per share during the quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based financial services company has a $41.26 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $97.25 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-book ratio of 0.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock is trading below its fair value, suggesting it is undervalued. The GuruFocus valuation rank of 4 out of 10, however, leans more toward overvaluation.

Weighed down by long-term debt, PNC Financial’s financial strength was rated 2 out of 10 by GuruFocus. The company’s profitability fared a bit better with a 5 out of 10 rating, driven by margins and returns that outperform over half of its competitors.

Buffett is still the company’s largest guru shareholder with a 2.17% stake. Other top guru investors include the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio).

