Why Walt Disney Is a Long-Term Buy

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS), a $196.3 billion entertainment company, has an attractive dividend policy that shows its commitment to returning cash to investors. It has a long history of consistent dividend payments that goes back more than 40 years.

In 2019, Disney paid a semiannual dividend of 88 cents per share, but will forgo paying a dividend in July to preserve $1.6 billion due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For investors looking at dividend yield, Disney offers a yield of 1.62% with a closing price of $108.96, which is higher than its four-year average of 1.47%.

According to its latest 13F filing, Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC bought 1.4 million shares in the first quarter, so let's take a look to see why the stock may be attractive.

Valuation

When valuing stocks, dividend discount models define cash flow as the dividends to be received by shareholders. Extending the period indefinitely, the fundamental value of the stock is the present value of an infinite stream of dividends, according to American economist John Burr Williams.

Although this is theoretically correct, it requires forecasting dividends for many periods, so we can use some growth models like the Gordon (constant) growth model, the Two or Three stage growth model or the H-Model (which is a special case of a two-stage model). With the appropriate model, we can forecast dividends up to the end of the investment horizon, when we no longer have confidence in the forecasts, and then forecast a terminal value based on some other method, such as a multiple of book value or earnings.

To start, the Gordon growth model assumes that dividends increase at a constant rate indefinitely. Let's estimate the inputs for modeling:

Required rate of return (r)

The capital asset pricing model (CAPM) estimates the required return on equity using the following formula: Required Return on Stockj = Risk-free Rate + Beta ofStockj x Equity Risk Premium: 4.5% + 1.08 [7.35%] = 12.44%

Assumptions

Risk-free rate (RF): Rate of return on U.S. 10-year Treasury note: RF = 0.65%. This is a very low rate because of today's economic situation. Since 1900, yields have ranged from slightly below 2% to 15% (the 10-year Treasury rate reached 15.84% in 1981 in an effort to contain inflation); with a long term-average rate of 4.5%. So I think it is more appropriate to use this rate.

Beta: β = 1.08 (Yahoo finance based on five years' worth of monthly data)

Gordon growth model equity risk premium (GGM ERP) = (one-year forecasted dividend yield on market index) + (consensus long-term earnings growth rate) – (long-term government bond yield). Analysts’ expectations suggest earnings growth of around 6% and a forecasted dividend yield of 2% on the market index. The 10-year U.S. government bond yielded 0.65%. According to the Gordon growth model, the equity risk premium is 2.0% + 6.0% - 0.65% = 7.35%

Dividend growth rate (g)

The sustainable growth rate is the rate at which earnings and dividends can grow indefinitely, assuming that the firm's debt-to-equity ratio is unchanged and it doesn't issue new equity.

The “PRAT” model states:

g = Retention Rate x Return on Equity (ROE) = Retention Rate x Profit Margin x Asset Turnover x Financial Leverage

Let's collect the information to get the dividend growth rate:

Financial Data (USD $ in millions) 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 Cash dividends declared 2,895,000 2,515,000 2,445,000 Net income applicable to common shares 11,054,000 12,598,000 8,980,000 Net sales 69,570,000 59,434,000 55,137,000 Total assets 193,984,000 98,598,000 95,789,000 Total shareholders' equity 88,877,000 48,773,000 41,315,000 Ratios Retention rate 0.74 0.80 0.73 Profit margin 0.16 0.21 0.16 Asset turnover 0.36 0.60 0.58 Financial leverage 2.82 2.19 2.27 Retention rate = (net income – cash dividends declared) ÷ net income = 0,74 Profit margin = net income ÷ net sales = 0.16 Asset turnover = Net sales ÷ Total assets = 0.36 Financial leverage = total assets ÷ total shareholders' equity = 2.82 3-year averages: Retention rate 0.76 Profit margin 0.18 Asset turnover 0.51 Financial leverage 2.42 g = retention rate × profit margin × asset turnover × financial leverage: Dividend growth rate 16.69%

For most companies, the GGM is unrealistic, so let's consider the H-Model, which assumes a growth rate that starts high and then declines linearly over the high-growth stage until it reverts to the long-run rate. A smoother transition to the mature phase growth rate that is more realistic.

Dividend growth rate (g) implied by Gordon growth model (long-run rate).

With the GGM formula and simple math, we can get a long-term growth rate of 10.65%.

The growth rates per annum are:

Year Value g(t) 1 g(1) 16.69% 2 g(2) 15.18% 3 g(3) 13.67% 4 g(4) 12.16% 5 g(5) 10.65%

So g(2), g(3) and g(4) are calculated using linear interpolation between g(1) and g(5).

Calculation of intrinsic value:

Year Value Cash Flow Presentvalue 0 Div 0 1.76 1 Div 1 = (D0 (1+g(1)) 2.05 1.83 2 Div 2 = (D1 (1+g(2)) 2.37 1.87 3 Div 3 = (D2 (1+g(3)) 2.69 1.89 4 Div 4 = (D3 (1+g(4)) 3.02 1.89 5 Div 5 = (D4 (1+g(5)) 3.34 1.86 5 Terminal value = (D5 (1+g)) ÷ (r-g) 206.60 114.97 Intrinsic value 124.30 Current share price 108.96

Final comment

We have covered just one valuation method, so investors should not rely solely on this analysis to determine a fair value for a potential investment.

The price is below the intrinsic value, so the stock is undervalued. It could be a potential buy recommendation with a 14.1% upside gain. Further, Yahoo Finance's one-year target estimate is $126.52, very close to my prediction.

Several hedge funds were long Disney at the end of March. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) boosted his stake by 5,465% to 4,504,570 shares. Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) added 17% to his holding to 52,413 shares and Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) increased his position 18.5% to 70,600 shares. Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) added 0.4% to reach 1,862,380 shares.

Disclosure: Author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

