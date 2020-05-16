Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of May 15

The largest insider buys this week were for CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS), Aon PLC (NYSE:AON), ConocoPhillips Co. (NYSE:COP) and General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM).

CVS Health executive vice president and president of CVS Caremark bought 5,000 shares

Executive Vice President and President of CVS Caremark Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares on May 11 for an average price of $63.14. The stock has increased by 0.08% since then.

CVS Health is an American retail pharmacy and health care company that grew from the parent company Mark Steven Inc. The business began as a chain of health and beauty aid stores, but within several years pharmacies were added. The company owns several subsidiaries, including CVS Pharmacy, MinuteClinic, Caremark Rx, Longs Drugs, Omnicare and Navarro Discount Pharmacies. The company has a market capitalization of $82.6 billion; as of May 15, it traded at $63.19.

On May 14, CVS announced it will open more than 50 Covid-19 test sites at select drive-thru locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida and Pennsylvania. The company expected to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering testing by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month. Currently, the company operates rapid test sites in coordination with five states, with a process capacity of approximately 30,000 tests per week.

Aon director bought 70,000 shares

Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares on May 13 for an average price of $195. The share price has declined 1.71% since then.

Aon is a British =professional services company that provides risk, retirement and health consulting. The company has approximately 500 offices worldwide, serving 120 countries and hiring more than 50,000 employees. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion; as of May 15, it traded at $191.67.

On May 1, Aon reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020. Total revenue grew 2% to $3.2 billion while the operating margin increased to 32.1%. Earnings per share for the quarter rose to $3.29 while cash flows from operations increased by $264 million to $338 million as compared to the prior-year quarter.

ConocoPhillips director bought 2,400 shares

Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares on May 13 for an average price of $41.03. Since then, the stock has declined 0.39%.

ConocoPhillips is the world’s largest independent pure-play exploration and production company. The company is also part of the Fortune 500 and was created through the merger of American oil companies Conoco Inc. and Phillips Petroleum Co. in 2002. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion; as of May 15, it traded at $40.87.

On April 30, ConocoPhillips reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020. The net loss was $1.7 billion, or $1.60 per share, compared with net earnings of $1.8 billion, or $1.60 per share, a year ago. Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $2.1 billion. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share, payable on June 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11.

General Motors director bought 12,700 shares

Director Patricia F. Russo bought 12,700 shares on May 12 for an average price of $23.18. The share price has decreased by 2.37% since then.

General Motors is an American manufacturer and distributor of vehicles and vehicle parts. The company manufactures cars and trucks in 35 countries, with brands including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden and Wuling. The company held the title of largest automobile manufacturer from 1931 through 2007. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion; as of May 15, it traded at $22.63.

On April 2, General Motors announced it has entered an agreement with Honda to jointly develop two new electric vehicles for Honda, based on General Motor’s EV platform powered by proprietary Ultium batteries. The exteriors and interiors will be exclusively designed by Honda and the platform will be engineered to support Honda. Sales are expected to begin in the 2024 model year.

For the complete list of stocks that were bought by their company executives, go to Insider Trades.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.