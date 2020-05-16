Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of May 15

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE), HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) and Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) have reached their three-year lows.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declined to $38.40

The price of Walgreens shares declined to $38.40 on May 15, which is only 4.6% above the three-year low of $36.65.

Walgreens is an American holding company that owns Walgreens, Boots and other pharmaceutical manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies. The company is organized into three divisions: Retail Pharmacy USA, known as Walgreens, Retail Pharmacy International, known as Boots, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale.

Walgreens Boots has a market cap of $33.69 billion; its shares were traded around $38.40 with a price-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.75%. The forward dividend yield is 4.79%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 5.90% over the past 10 years.

On April 22, Walgreens announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 45.75 cents per share, representing a 4% increase from the prior-year quarter. The dividend will be payable on June 12 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20.

General Electric declined to $5.49

The price of General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) shares declined to $5.49 on May 15, which is only 0.2% above the three-year low of $5.48.

General Electric is an American conglomerate that operates through a variety of segments, including aviation, health care, power, renewable energy, digital industry, venture capital and finance and oil and gas. The company is also a component of the S&P 100.

The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion; its shares were traded around $5.49 with a price-sales ratio of 0.48. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 0.72%. The forward dividend yield is 0.72%.

On May 14, General Electric announced that GE Research is one of two teams awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy to develop tools to transform the operations of advanced nuclear reactors through the use of artificial intelligence-enabled digital twins using the GE Hitachi BWRX-300 small modular reactor as a reference design.

HSBC Holdings declined to $24.33

The price of HSBC Holdings shares declined to $24.33 on May 15, which is only 1.8% above the three-year low of $23.88.

HSBC Holdings is a British international financial services holding company. As of December 2018, it is the largest bank in Europe with total assets of $2.558 trillion. The company has around 3,900 offices in 67 countries across the globe and around 38 million customers. The company is also a component of the FTSE 100.

HSBC Holdings has a market cap of $98.48 billion; its shares were traded around $24.33 with a price-sales ratio of 7.52. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 6.16%.

On May 4, HSBC Holdings announced that HSBC Insurance Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining 50% equity interest in HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd., the company’s life insurance joint venture in China, from The National Trust Ltd. The transaction will be structured as a transfer of equity interest and is subject to regulatory approvals.

Canon declined to $20.01

The price of Canon shares declined to $20.01 on May 15, which is only 4.4% above the three-year low of $19.13.

Canon is a Japanese company focusing on the manufacture of imaging and optical products. Some of the company’s products include cameras, camcorders, photocopiers, steppers and printers. The company has a primary listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The company is also a component of the TOPIX Core 30.

Canon has a market cap of $20.93 billion; its shares were traded around $20.01 with a price-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 7.49%. The forward dividend yield is 7.49%.

On April 20, Canon announced the CINE-SERVO 25-250mm T2.95-3.95, a new CINE-SERVO lens designed to be used with 4K cameras. The new lens will be available in both EF and PL mount and features 10x optical zoom, a built-in 1.5x extender and a removable servo motor drive unit. The CINE-SERVO is scheduled to be available in the later half of 2020 for an estimated retail price of $29,999.

